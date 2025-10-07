Platform Partners Acquires Champion Contractors & Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners LLC ("Platform"), a Houston-based private investment firm focused on building enduring businesses with strong growth potential, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Champion Contractors & Services ("Champion" or the "Company"), a leading national commercial roofing and storm restoration services provider.

Platform Partners (PRNewsfoto/Platform Partners)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Champion has grown from a regional roofing contractor into a nationwide platform with operations across the U.S. The Company provides comprehensive commercial roofing and re-roofing solutions for large-loss insurance driven restoration projects. Over its more than 20-year history, Champion has successfully delivered projects across a diverse group of industries, including higher education, retail, hospitality, healthcare, industrial, and multi-family, while building long-term partnerships with property owners, insurers, and national accounts.

Kirby Vogler, CEO of Champion said, "This is a defining moment for Champion, and we are thrilled to begin this new chapter with Platform. Platform's experience, capital strength, and long-term investment philosophy make them an ideal partner as we continue building one of the nation's premier commercial roofing and restoration companies. The commercial roofing industry is expected to continue to experience sustained demand, driven by increasing storm activity, aging building stock, and a growing need for long-term service and maintenance programs. Champion is well positioned to capitalize on these trends with our national footprint, strategically focused sales teams, and strong track record in both storm-driven and retail roofing markets. Together, we are confident we will strengthen our ability to serve customers nationwide while creating exciting opportunities for our employees and business partners."

"We are excited to partner with Champion as they continue to expand nationally and diversify their service offerings," said Fred Brazelton, CEO of Platform. "Champion has built an excellent reputation for quality, responsiveness, and technical expertise, and we look forward to supporting their leadership team with the resources and strategic guidance needed to accelerate growth and scale operations."

About Champion Contractors & Services

Founded in 2003, Champion Contractors & Services is a national leader in commercial roofing and storm restoration. Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Champion provides comprehensive roofing solutions for commercial, industrial, and institutional properties across the United States. The company specializes in large-scale roof replacement, repair, and maintenance services, particularly in response to severe weather events. Champion's experienced team partners with property owners, facility managers, and insurers to deliver high-quality, timely restoration projects that protect assets and extend the life of building systems. Through its commitment to integrity, safety, and excellence, Champion has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable, expert-driven roofing solutions nationwide. For more information, please visit www.championcontractors.com.

About Platform Partners LLC

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private investment company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. For more information, please visit www.platformllc.com.

