Platform Partners Completes Investment in Alliance Strategies Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners LLC ("Platform"), a private investment company headquartered in Houston, announced that it completed an investment in Alliance Strategies Inc. (https://alliancestrategies.com/), a leading international recruitment and cultural exchange organization. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Alliance Strategies as it expands global opportunities and enhances the delivery of innovative solutions in the international talent acquisition sector.

Founded in 1989, Alliance Strategies has been at the forefront of facilitating cultural exchange programs and international workforce recruitment, fostering meaningful connections between individuals and organizations across the globe. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, it has become a trusted partner for businesses and school districts seeking to diversify their talent pool and individuals seeking authentic cultural experiences while gaining practical work skills.

Victoria Lynden, Alliance Strategies Founder, remarked, "This partnership represents an exciting chapter in our journey. We are thrilled to work with Platform Partners, whose extensive expertise and resources will enable us to enhance our offerings further and reach new heights in serving our clients and participants worldwide."

From its headquarters in Austin, the company has expanded globally and now operates in Australia, Ireland, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, and the UAE. It offers its programs through two premier brands: Alliance Abroad (https://allianceabroad.com/) and GeoVisions (https://www.geovisions.com/).

James Bell, Alliance Strategies CEO, echoed Lynden's sentiments: "The investment from Platform Partners underscores our shared vision for growth and innovation. With their support and long-term, growth-oriented approach to investing, we are well-positioned to accelerate our expansion efforts, introduce cutting-edge technologies, and continue delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders."

Fred Brazelton, CEO of Platform Partners, expressed confidence in Alliance Strategies' potential, stating, "We are excited to partner with James, Victoria, and the entire management team to help build this into the industry leader within the international recruitment and cultural exchange space. The company's commitment to excellence, strong leadership team, and proven track record align perfectly with our investment philosophy."

Vik Kalra, Executive Vice President of Platform Partners, added, "Victoria and James have built an incredible company that provides critical services to people and employers from around the world. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with them and are excited to leverage our resources and strategic guidance to support Alliance Strategies in driving innovation, expanding market presence, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."

ASI was advised by Bigelow LLC (https://bigelowllc.com/) and represented by WilmerHale. Platform Partners was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP.

About Alliance Strategies Inc.

Alliance Strategies Inc. is a leading international recruitment and cultural exchange organization dedicated to connecting individuals and businesses across borders. With a focus on fostering cultural understanding and facilitating global workforce mobility, Alliance Strategies provides innovative solutions that empower participants to pursue transformative experiences and organizations to access diverse talent pools. For more information, visit https://alliancestrategies.com/.

About Platform Partners LLC

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private investment company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. For more information, please visit www.platformllc.com.

SOURCE Platform Partners LLC