Platform Partners Completes Investment in Process Service Specialists

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners LLC ("Platform"), a private holding company headquartered in Houston, announced that it completed a minority equity investment in Process Service Specialists, LLC ("PSS," or the "Company"), a leading specialty mechanical contractor and turnaround services provider serving the petrochemical and refining complex along the Gulf Coast. The partnership with Platform and strategic co-investors will support the continued growth of PSS as it continues to invest in infrastructure and services to support its customers. Platform partnered with Bruce Ross, co-founder of OFS Energy Fund, Adam Zylman, founder of Grey Owl Partners and Dave Fanta, former CEO of Total Safety, to add strategic and operating capabilities to support PSS. Co-founders Keith Harrison, CEO, and Roy Stilley, VP of Operations, will continue to lead the talented team at PSS in their current roles.

"We are thrilled to partner with Keith, Roy and the PSS team and appreciate their confidence in Platform," said Jeremy Newsom, Executive Vice President of Platform. "We look forward to working together to accelerate growth while maintaining the high operational and safety standards at PSS."

Founded in 2013, PSS has grown to serve a blue-chip customer base and built a reputation for quality work and unwavering commitment to safety. "Platform's long-term horizon, experience in industrial services and expertise in helping companies scale made them the ideal choice for PSS. I look forward to the partnership and am excited about our future at PSS," said Keith Harrison.

About Process Service Specialists, LLC

Headquartered in Gonzalez, LA with an office in La Porte, TX, PSS provides mechanical, catalyst and demolition services to the petrochemical, refining and natural gas processing complex along the Gulf Coast. Through its Mechanical Division, PSS specializes in tray and packing removal and installation, welding and blinding for columns and towers within plant facilities. The Company's Catalyst Division provides reactor catalyst removal and replacement services. PSS also offers structural demolition, excavation and site grading, decommissioning, and other associated services to remove or relocate tanks, equipment, piping, and other structures through its Demolition Division. For more information about PSS, please visit www.processservicespecialists.com.

About Platform Partners LLC

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. The company manages total assets of approximately $450 million across two investment strategies, Platform Partners Investment Company LLC and Platform Partners Capital LLC. For more information, please visit www.platformllc.com.

SOURCE Platform Partners

Related Links

platformllc.com

