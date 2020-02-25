Platform Partners Completes Minority Investment in Alliance Payroll Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners LLC ("Platform"), a private company headquartered in Houston, announced that it completed a minority investment in Alliance Payroll Services, LLC ("Alliance," or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions. The partnership with Platform will allow Alliance to accelerate growth and enhance its product portfolio to continue its tradition of being a technology leader in the industry.

Founded in 1989 by CEO Randy Norwood, Alliance is one of the fastest-growing private payroll software companies in the United States. Along with payroll processing, Alliance's software solution also offers best in class benefit enrollment and administration, employee onboarding, paperless applicant tracking and work opportunity tax credit solutions.

"We are ecstatic to partner with Randy and appreciate his trust in Platform," said Fred Brazelton, CEO of Platform. "We look forward to working together and making the necessary investment to further accelerate revenue growth."

Alliance's CEO, Randy Norwood, will maintain control of the Company and continue to lead the talented team at Alliance. "Platform's long-term horizon and expertise in helping companies scale and grow made them the ideal choice for me. I look forward to our partnership and am excited about our future at Alliance," said Randy.

About Alliance Payroll Services, LLC

Alliance Payroll Services, LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions, with more than 50 employees, over 2,000 clients and trusted by over 200,000 customer employees. For the past 30 years, Alliance has supported the unique needs of their clients, including multi-unit operators, across the United States and in any industry. Alliance's proprietary online software, AllPay, delivers payroll and human capital management solutions in a single, cloud-based database that integrates seamlessly with third party applications.

About Platform Partners LLC

Platform Partners LLC is a private company based in Houston that makes investments in middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. For more information about Platform Partners, please visit www.platformllc.com.

