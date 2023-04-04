Platform Science Brings ConMet Digital’s Telematics Portfolio to Fleet Solutions Catalog

Collaboration Offers Fleets Solutions that Provide Real-Time Visibility into Vehicle Condition

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, Wash., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and ConMet Digital today announced a new collaboration to offer ConMet's telematics portfolio in Platform Science's industry-leading marketplace of solutions. The ConMet Digital suite of products provides fleet managers, drivers, and dispatchers with real-time visibility of a vehicle, including critical component condition and asset location. Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

"The addition of ConMet Digital's Intelligent Telematics Solutions to Platform Science's catalog enables powerful real-time and actionable tools for fleet operators," said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. "These tools provide critical visibility and notifications into the maintenance status and health of their commercial assets before any unplanned downtime or damage has occurred. Fleets that utilize Platform Science's unified, user-friendly platform will have the flexibility to deploy ConMet's solutions while giving fleets choice and meeting their specific operational needs."

"We're eager to collaborate with Platform Science and offer their customers the insights necessary to improve the safety and productivity of their commercial vehicle operations," said Paul Washicko, Vice President and General Manager of ConMet Digital. "This partnership helps us reach our goal to assist fleets in making better, data-driven decisions by incorporating our unique data insights into the Platform Science catalog."

The following ConMet Digital solutions will be available later this year in the Platform Science catalog:

The ConMet Digital Driver app gives transportation fleet drivers real-time visibility to critical information about the assets they operate, maintain and manage.

The PreSet Plus® SmartHub™ telematics solution provides fleets visibility into the condition of the wheel end ecosystem, including hubs, tires, and brakes.

The SmartAir™ TPMS sends alerts when tire pressure falls outside of a predetermined pressure range, helping fleets make more informed tire maintenance decisions to extend tire life, improve fuel efficiency, and increase safety.

SmartTrack™ asset management provides accurate, up-to-the-minute GPS location to maximize productivity and monitor driver behavior.

SmartAir™ line pressure monitoring from ConMet Digital provides real-time visibility into emergency brake air pressure status.

The SmartAir™ axle load solution provides real-time air-suspension-based axle load monitoring.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs , aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet Digital was established in 2019 to advance its innovation on IoT (Internet of Things) for heavy-duty vehicles. The growing team has decades of experience across telematics, data science, wireless communications, and cloud computing. Together with the unmatched commercial vehicle expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet Digital provides holistic, actionable insights into the tractor-trailer ecosystem to help fleets improve operations.

