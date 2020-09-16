Platform Science Selected by Werner Enterprises to Support Innovative Driver Technology Solutions

"Our drivers require best-in-class technology to keep them efficient and safe on the road, which is why we remain focused on developing new technology-rich solutions and offerings through our innovation initiative, Werner EDGE," explains Danny Lilley, VP of Fleet Systems and Technology for Werner Enterprises. "Incorporating Platform Science into our new tablet-based telematics solution allows us to provide a smart workflow, reduce manual data entry and improve navigation and safety features, an important step in furthering our company's unwavering commitment to our drivers and moving the industry forward."

Through this partnership, Werner trucks will be outfitted with Platform Science's full suite of products including its innovative catalogue of applications and third-party app marketplace. The company's open platform will enable Werner to easily customize and scale its in-cabin and backend experiences, ensuring an unprecedented level of flexibility and control over all of its technologies.

"As one of the largest and most progressive enterprise fleets in the nation and a pioneer of electronic logs, Werner has consistently been a leader in developing and implementing cutting-edge technologies to improve its fleet operations and keep America moving," said Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO of Platform Science. "We worked closely with the Werner team to hone in on their fleet's unique needs and provided them with the necessary tools to execute their operations easily and efficiently, while seamlessly controlling all of their technologies on one easy-to-use interface."

Werner plans to roll out its new telematics device, EDGE Connect, to all drivers by Q1 2021.

ABOUT PLATFORM SCIENCE

Platform Science is transforming Transportation Technology by empowering enterprise fleets to take control of their technology on one user-friendly platform. Founded in 2015, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. For more information, visit www.platformscience.com .

ABOUT WERNER

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "WERN." For further information about Werner, visit the company's website at www.werner.com .

