Platform that is Revolutionizing the Delivery of Eyecare: TeleEyes.com "Eyecare, Anywhere"

TeleEyes.com is a platform that connects patients with eyecare professionals online to be the first responders for any eyecare concern. As a seasoned executive entrepreneur, Ayoub has specialized in providing the most convenient consumer experience. Her belief that time and health are the most valuable assets to obtain have opened the doors in creating a new way for patients and eye professionals to connect.

The platform invites innovative eyecare professionals who want to share their expertise and provide immediate consultations to treat, educate, and refer their patients back to their office when necessary. Providers will have access to millions of Optical Academy members through the support from the largest Education Associations and Departments of Health & Education in the country. During this pandemic, the number one priority is to keep people safe and healthy without neglecting their eye health and vision.

"These times have forced us to refine and redesign the way we deliver eyecare. Office capacities have reduced but the demand for eyecare is higher than ever before. Students, teachers, and all other professionals are going about their life online with virtual learning and working. The increased screen time has caused widespread concern for eye health all over the nation. It's our job as an industry to remain accessible to our communities and give them the convenience that they deserve," explains Abby.

Too often a person wakes up with irritation or pink eye and is forced to spend the day searching for an appointment and spending hours at the eye doctor's office. These types of treatment can be done online while saving time for the patient and chair time at the providers office.

"Telemedicine websites are already providing these services by physicians who are not eyecare professionals! It's time we take control of our industry by providing these telehealth services to consumers who are clearly trying to find ways to save time and money. Being the first responder to any eyecare issue will allow you to expand your practice by providing necessary followup care in-office or onsite when it cannot be performed online," Ayoub suggests.

On TeleEyes.com, patients will be linked to Providers who are closest in proximity to their location so that in person treatment can be available.

Millions of consumers go online to search for an affordable pair of glasses but most don't know exactly what they are looking for. TeleEyes will provide consumers with a separate TeleOptician experience in which an Optician, Technician, or Frame Stylist will guide and recommend frame and lens options using video chat conferencing tools.

The company's mission is to make eyecare accessible anywhere by partnering with local leading eyecare professionals to deliver this telehealth experience nationally. Innovative Optometrists, Ophthalmologists, & Opticians are welcomed to tap into this new world economy. Professionals and practices can sign up for their own profile where millions of members will search for their next online eyecare experience.

Stay tuned for TeleEyes.com launching October 29th, 2020 at 7pm EST.

