Platform9 and MayaData announce partnership to optimize high-performance workload delivery with managed Kubernetes

"Our collaboration with MayaData on the newly released OpenEBS based Kubera Propel for data storage and management on Kubernetes further improves our leadership position in providing managed Kubernetes for the edge and related use cases," said Madhura Maskasky , VP of Product for Platform9.

Platform9's Managed Kubernetes as a service (PMK) manages Kubernetes across any cloud provider or on-premise deployment. OpenEBS is now validated in the freedom tier of Platform9 Managed Kubernetes and is particularly popular for those users running performance-sensitive workloads at the edge.

"Platform9 has earned a great reputation as a provider of managed Kubernetes, eliminating operational deployment and management complexity," said Evan Powell, CEO of MayaData. "We are extremely proud of their selection of OpenEBS as a recommended option for their users. Together we deliver an unmatched solution especially for the operation of stateful workloads with performance requirements at the edge. Key vertical markets that can leverage the solution include retail, ISV, and telcos deploying new 5G applications."

Interested users can find and utilize the OpenEBS based Kubera Propel via the Platform9 freedom tier solution by registering here: https://platform9.com/managed-kubernetes/ .

Users interested in learning more about OpenEBS can find resources including guides for increasing the performance and simplicity of operations of popular workloads such as Cassandra, MinIO, Kafka, and Percona here: https://mayadata.io/workloads/cassandra-on-kubernetes.

About Platform9:

Platform9 is the leading Managed Kubernetes provider for private and edge clouds. With a mission to enable freedom in cloud computing, the company delivers cloud-native technologies with SaaS simplicity that are easy to operate and scale, while supporting broad cloud capabilities that run on any infrastructure. The company's SaaS management model has been proven to eliminate management complexity and costs through automated cluster upgrades, security patches, and fully-managed monitoring and troubleshooting across multiple points of presence, edge sites, and data centers with guaranteed SLAs. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Platform9 clients include enterprises such as Lucidworks, Kingfisher Retail, Redfin, Cloudera, Yext and Juniper Networks. For additional information please visit Platform.com , refer to the Platform9 blog and download the recent Forrester Wave™: MultiCloud Container Development Platforms, Q3 2020 Report .

About MayaData:

MayaData is a leading developer of software for the use of Kubernetes as a data layer. MayaData sponsors two Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) projects, OpenEBS - the leading open-source container attached storage solution - and Litmus - the leading Kubernetes native chaos engineering project. As of October 2020, MayaData is the fifth-largest contributor to CNCF projects. Well-known users of MayaData software include the CNCF itself, Bloomberg, Comcast, Arista, Orange, Intuit, and others. Check out more info at https://mayadata.io/ .

