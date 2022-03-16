Platform9 Appoints Vishwa Kapadia as Chief People Officer

"Growing and strengthening our people strategy is critical to achieving our business goals as we embark on this next phase of growth," said Bhaskar Gorti , CEO of Platform9. "The role of our Chief People Officer is pivotal in fostering a high-performing work culture where people feel engaged with our company and our brand. Vishwa brings a great deal of energy and passion for developing an innovative, diverse, and inclusive workplace of choice."

Vishwa has held executive leadership positions at multiple global technology companies including Intel, Dell, Infineon, and GE John F. Welch Technology Center. She has led various business practices including talent management and HR business partnering, in addition to establishing several people and employee development programs. At Intel India, she was instrumental in institutionalizing the Diversity and Inclusion charter.

Most recently, Vishwa was an HR leader at Maxim Integrated (a wholly owned subsidiary of Analog Devices Inc.) for its India and Singapore markets. In this position, she engaged with a matrix stakeholder group across numerous international locations, spearheaded the translation of business objectives to people strategies, and implemented change management initiatives. An avid supporter of social and environmental causes, she has also been an active participant on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committees throughout her career.

"I am eager to take on the role of Platform9's first Chief People Officer to create an inclusive environment where diverse groups of people can thrive, innovate, and grow," said Vishwa. "Platform9 is poised to lead in a highly competitive cloud-native market environment, and I aim to support the company's rapid growth by shaping strategic practices to unleash the organization's energy and encourage the all-around well-being of employees, while building people excellence and best practices."

Vishwa holds two post graduate degrees in human resources from St Joseph's College of Business Administration and Symbiosis Institute for Distance Learning, India. She completed her undergraduate degree from Christ University, India.

