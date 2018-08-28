Platform9 Receives 2018 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing as a Top 'Hybrid Cloud Provider'

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 (https://platform9.com/), the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, today announced it has received the 2018 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the "Hybrid Cloud Provider" category. The Stratus Awards recognize companies and individuals innovating in the Cloud that provide solutions which are truly differentiated in the market. Platform9 provides the industry's only enterprise-grade, SaaS-managed hybrid cloud solution that is infrastructure-agnostic, working across any public cloud or on-premises infrastructure.

"It's an honor to be named by the Business Intelligence Group as Stratus Award winners for delivering the industry-leading hybrid cloud solution," said Sirish Raghuram, co-founder and CEO of Platform9. "We make it easy to run hybrid clouds by delivering a comprehensive open source-based cloud platform that is provided as a managed service. Our platform easily overlays and integrates with any infrastructure, allowing enterprises to be up and running within less than an hour with a full-fledged cloud, running Kubernetes, Serverless functions or OpenStack VMs that are all delivered as-a-service- with no management overhead or custom implementation required."

Despite the term "Hybrid Cloud" being around for 10 years as a mainstream concept, very few enterprises are actually able to run a hybrid cloud effectively. Platform9 founders all come from VMware, where they built many of the company's virtualization and cloud solutions, and had insights into the operational complexity that comes with running complex, enterprise infrastructure.

Since hybrid cloud is so difficult to run, the biggest way Platform9 helps enterprises is by bringing the capabilities of the public cloud leaders (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud) to their customer's own data centers. That way, companies can easily leverage their existing infrastructure to run their own hybrid cloud, providing a single pane of glass and unified management across all their environments and technology stacks. Through this single pane of glass, companies can simplify environment management and eliminate operational silos without incurring costly management overhead, and run hybrid workloads anywhere - on private or public clouds.

"By delivering our solution as a SaaS-managed service that works out of the box on any infrastructure, we ensure you see results immediately, and solve the biggest pain points of cloud adoption, managing hybrid clouds and its related frameworks (Kubernetes for container-based applications or OpenStack for VMs) on-prem," continued Raghuram.

"Platform9 is clearly ahead of the pack with its SaaS-managed hybrid cloud solution for the enterprise," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "As Enterprise IT teams face the challenge of managing infrastructures across complex hybrid technologies and environments, Platform9 is helping eliminate major pain points, increase IT efficiency and maximize developer productivity. Staff and volunteer judges are pleased to recognize the company's innovative offering."

