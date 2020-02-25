Platform9 Reports 267 Percent Increase in Managed Kubernetes Customer Base As Enterprises Invest in Kubernetes Operations and Scalability

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 ( https://platform9.com/ ), the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, nearly quadrupled its customer base from 2018 to 2019 for its Platform9 Managed Kubernetes (PMK) solution. This strong growth demonstrates the increasing support enterprises require when it comes to the day-two operations of Kubernetes.

According to Gartner's Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production (February 2019) , "by 2022 more than 75 percent of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, which is a significant increase from the fewer than 30 percent today." However, while the adoption of containers and Kubernetes is increasing, running them in production is a challenge. Per the same report, "Although there's growing interest in and rapid adoption of containers, running containers in production requires a steep learning curve due to technological immaturity and a lack of operational know-how."

"Growth in our Managed Kubernetes customer base accelerated during 2019, highlighting enterprise momentum in Kubernetes and validating our industry-leading SaaS Management model for Kubernetes," said Sirish Raghuram, CEO of Platform9. "While Kubernetes is still nascent, we are seeing a market transition where enterprises are moving from early-stage Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trials of Kubernetes to investing in production operations with uptime and SLA requirements, which is when they start looking for a managed experience. Our industry-leading SaaS managed solution reduces the day-2 operations burden of Kubernetes so organizations can focus on bringing cloud-native applications faster to market."

Managing Kubernetes with Platform9 is Simple and Painless

PMK is the only Kubernetes service that ensures fully automated Day-2 operations with 99.9 percent SLA on any infrastructure: in data-centers running bare metal or virtualized servers, public clouds, or at the edge. PMK also offers the industry's only SaaS Management Plane for Kubernetes that manages such diverse infrastructures from a single pane of glass. By simply plugging-in their existing environments to the SaaS Management Plane, users can create Kubernetes clusters on any infrastructure, and benefit from remote, automated management of Kubernetes operations. The SaaS Management Plane guarantees 99.9 percent SLA for upstream Kubernetes and open source tools delivered as a service. With automatic security patches, upgrades, proactive monitoring, troubleshooting, auto-healing, and more, enterprises can confidently run production-grade Kubernetes, anywhere.

Industry-Leading Customer Experience

In addition to strong growth in new customers, Platform9 cited positive customer experience as a key to a new record in customer renewals. It reported a gross customer renewal rate of 92.7 percent with a 99 percent customer satisfaction score in all of 2019. Additionally, existing customers grew their usage significantly, contributing 27 percent of new company ARR in 2019.

Strong customer retention, renewal, and expansion rates are a testimony to Platform's commitment to exemplary service, reflected in an industry-leading net-promoter-score of 60 for the last six months.

Here's what customers had to say about their experience with Platform9 and PMK:

"As we move into the future of containerized microservices, our focus will be to be as cloud-native as possible and have a CI/CD delivery, while freeing ourselves from the burden of recruiting and retaining staff to run the Kubernetes stack. Platform9's managed service provides that effectively and we now have the flexibility to take advantage of that." - Cloud Engineering Manager at a European Retailer

"Platform9's customer success team have been fantastic advocates during our journey," said Josh Holt, Sr. Manager, Compute Systems and Analytics at Onto Innovation. "I especially consider Platform9's Matt McCarrell part of our team. The support team is generally responsive and insightful for technical issues. The primary reason Platform9 was selected for this solution was because Platform9's engineers and SA's got inside our heads to solve our problems."

Industry Recognition of Platform9

In 2019, Platform9 was mentioned by one of the leading analyst firms, Gartner, in the following reports:

About Platform9

Platform9 (platform9.com) enables freedom in cloud computing for enterprises that need the ability to run private, edge or hybrid clouds. Our SaaS-managed cloud platform makes it easy to operate and scale clouds based on open-source standards such as Kubernetes and OpenStack; while supporting any infrastructure running on-premises or at the edge. Enterprises such as S&P Global, Kingfisher Retail, Cadence Design, Juniper Networks and Autodesk are using Platform9 to easily manage large scale private and edge clouds. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Canvas Ventures, NGP Capital, Mubadala Capital and HPE Pathfinder.

