Platform9 Shares Best Practices for Kubernetes at Scale on Bare Metal, with RDBMS, and with Serverless Apps at Open Source Summit and Other Industry Events in August

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 (https://platform9.com/), the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, today announced it will present three sessions at Open Source Summit North America. The company is also sponsoring VMworld 2019 US, and will present at a live webinar from VMworld about Kubernetes and cloud native for Enterprise IT.

1) Platform9 Technology Experts Speak at Open Source Summit, North America

Open Source Summit takes place August 21 - 23, 2019 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. It is the leading conference for developers, architects and other technologists – as well as open source community and industry leaders – to collaborate, share information, learn about the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions.

Soam Vasani Presents "Going FaaSter: Cost-Performance Optimizations of Serverless on Kubernetes" Soam Vasani is the creator of Fission.io, an open source, Kubernetes-native serverless framework. Soam will be presenting different optimizations used in popular Functions-as-a-Service (FaaS) platforms, and recent research findings that aim to optimize the trade-offs between cost and performance.

Going FaaSter: Cost-Performance Optimizations of Serverless on Kubernetes



Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:30am - 12:05pm PT

Cody Hill Presents "Best Practices and Lessons Learned for Running Kubernetes on Bare Metal at Scale"

Cody Hill is the Director of Technology at Platform9. This talk dives into the challenges needed to overcome to run production Kubernetes on bare-metal. Cody will share best practices, design considerations & lessons learned to accelerate your journey to take advantage of Kubernetes on bare-metal datacenters. He will also show a live demo- deploying a multi-master bare-metal Kubernetes cluster, configuring an ingress controller integrated with Let's Encrypt, and a persistent storage backend.

Best Practices and Lessons Learned for Running Kubernetes on Bare-Metal at Scale



Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:15pm - 3:50pm PT

Sachin Manpathak Presents "Create your Own MySQL-as-a-Service that Runs Anywhere Using Kubernetes Operators"

Sachin Manpathak is a technical lead at Platform9. This talk covers the key considerations for choosing Kubernetes as the backbone for your relational database service, and how to get your MySQL-as-a-Service up and running using open source tools and Operators for easy deployment and management of MySQL instances that can run anywhere.

Create your Own MySQL-as-a-Service that Runs Anywhere Using Kubernetes Operators



Friday, August 23, 2019 3:15pm - 3:50pm PT

2) Platform9 and OpsMx Host Webinar on How Spinnaker Supercharges Continuous Delivery for Kubernetes

Enterprises are increasingly looking to leverage Spinnaker's powerful and flexible pipeline management to modernize their delivery process and increase the velocity of software releases. Kubernetes has become the de-facto container orchestration tool and is considered as an ideal platform to automate CI/CD pipelines. However, deploying and operating Spinnaker and Kubernetes together across the enterprise with the right governance and compliance policies is challenging.

In this DevOps.com webinar, Kamesh Pemmaraju, Head of Product Marketing at Platform9, Eric Bannon, Senior Product Manager at Platform9 and Balaji

Siva, VP of Product and Marketing at OpsMx share how to leverage Kubernetes and Spinnaker to roll out CI/CD-as-a-service on Kubernetes across the enterprise.

Supercharge Continuous Delivery for Kubernetes with Spinnaker



Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 9am PT

3) Platform9 Sponsors VMworld 2019, Presents Webinar on Kubernetes and Cloud Native for Enterprise IT

VMworld conference 2019, taking place August 25-29 at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA is capturing the momentum of today's rapidly changing IT environment and puts it within grasp to help accelerate enterprise cloud journeys. At VMworld, attendees learn how to transform networking and security for speed and flexibility and deliver digital workspaces for amazing mobile experiences.

Stop by Platform9's booth at the show for a demo of the industry's only SaaS-managed hybrid cloud that delivers fully automated day-two operations with 99.9% SLA for Kubernetes, bare-metal, and VMs running on any environment - on-premises, in the cloud or at the Edge.

Platform9 will also be presenting on a "Solutions for VMware and Virtual Environments" live webinar from VMworld, hosted by Actual Tech Media. Sirish Raghuram, Platform9 CEO and co-founder will discuss enabling Kubernetes and related cloud-native services on existing VMware environments.

Solutions for VMware and Virtual Environments -- Live from VMworld



August 28, 2019 12:15pm PT

About Platform9

Platform9 (platform9.com) delivers a SaaS-managed hybrid cloud solution that turns existing infrastructure into a cloud, instantly. We help enterprises drive digital transformation by enabling them to manage VMs, Containers and Serverless Functions on ANY infrastructure — on-premises, in public clouds, or at the edge – with a self-service, simple and unified experience. Customers such as Cadence, Autodesk, Veritas, Nanometrics, EBSCO, Bitly, LogMeIn, and Aruba see upwards of 300 percent improvement in IT efficiency, 33 percent faster time to market, and 50-80 percent improvement in data center utilization and cost reduction. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Canvas Ventures, and HPE.

