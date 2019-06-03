Platform9 Shares Best Practices for Serverless Applications, Kubernetes for Machine Learning, and Hybrid Cloud at Four Industry Events in June

Cloud-native experts present tips and use cases for serverless functions on Kubernetes, best practices for enterprise hybrid cloud, and lessons for architecting a hybrid cloud with a unified and open infrastructure approach

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 ( https://platform9.com/ ), the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, today announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.

1) Steven Duckaert Presents "Develop Fast Serverless Functions for Kubernetes with the Open Source Fission" at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

The British Computer Society (BCS), located in London, England, is a professional body and a learned society that represents those working in Information Technology and Computer Science, both in the United Kingdom and internationally.

Steven Duckaert , Solutions Architect at Platform9, will discuss the operational aspects of serverless applications on Kubernetes. Steven will share six specific approaches and best practices using the open source Fission serverless framework designed to improve the quality, reduce risk and optimize the cost of serverless applications.

Platform9: Develop Fast Serverless Functions for Kubernetes with the Open Source Fission

Wednesday, June 5 at 6:00 p.m. BST

at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, London, England

2) Steven Duckaert Shares "Creating a Distributed AI/ML Enterprise Fabric Using Kubernetes and Serverless" at DevOpsCon Berlin

DevOpsCon conference in Berlin features leaders in continuous delivery, microservices, cloud and other software delivery driving technologies for four days of hands-on learning and sessions.

Steven shares best practices around the various stack components required to create a distributed AI/ML enterprise fabric: a Kubernetes solution, open source Serverless framework, data streams integrations, stateful data store recommendations, as well as a key consideration for day two operations and maintainability.

Creating a Distributed AI/ML Enterprise Fabric Using Kubernetes and Serverless

Wednesday, June 12 at 6:15 p.m. CEST

at DevOpsCon, Berlin , Germany

3) Vamsi Chemitiganti Presents "Platform9: A unified and open cloud architecture - from your data center to the public cloud to the Edge" at HPE Discover

HPE Discover brings thousands of technology professionals from around the world for three days of inspiration, learning and networking for a world where everything computes. The event happens in Las Vegas, June 17 - 20.

Vamsi Chemitiganti is the Chief Strategist at Platform9. Vamsi will discuss key patterns for modernizing applications and infrastructure with the public cloud and edge computing implementations using Platform9 Managed Services.

Platform9: A unified and open cloud architecture from your data center to the public cloud to the Edge

Wednesday, June 19 at 5:00 p.m. PT

at HPE Discover, Las Vegas, Nevada

4) Cody Hill Presents "Not Your Mother's Cloud: Best Practices for Enterprise Hybrid Cloud" at Cloud Computing Expo

CloudEXPO is a conference to help drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Attendees learn how today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security. The event happens in Silicon Valley, June 24 - 26.

Cody Hill is the Director of Technology at Platform9. Cody will be presenting key patterns and lessons learned from large organizations for architecting their hybrid cloud with a unified and centralized management approach.

Not Your Mother's Cloud: Best Practices for Enterprise Hybrid Cloud

Tuesday, June 25 at 8:30 a.m. PT

at CloudEXPO, Santa Clara, California

5) Vamsi Chemitiganti Shares "Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns" at Cloud Computing Expo

Vamsi Chemitiganti is Chief Strategist at Platform9. Vamsi will discuss three key uses cases primed for serverless, and share design patterns and tips to allow organizations to take advantage of serverless, today.

Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns

Wednesday, June 26 at 8:30 a.m. PT

at CloudEXPO, Santa Clara, California

