Platform9 Shares Best Practices for Serverless Applications, MySQL Kubernetes Operator, and Hybrid Cloud at Scale at KubeCon, Interop and Jax DevOps

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 ( https://platform9.com/ ), the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, today announced it will present five sessions at three upcoming industry conferences in May: Jax DevOps in London, Interop Las Vegas and KubeCon | CloudNativeCon Barcelona.

1) Soam Vasani Presents "Serverless Operations: from Development to Production" at Jax DevOps Conference

JAX DevOps is a four-day conference happening May 14-17 for software experts featuring in-depth knowledge of the latest technologies and methodologies for Continuous Delivery, Microservices, Clouds and the Kubernetes Ecosystem.

Soam Vasani is the creator of Fission.io , an open source, Kubernetes-native serverless framework. Soam's presentation covers six specific approaches, patterns and best practices that can be used with any FaaS/Serverless framework to improve quality, reduce risk, and optimize the cost of serverless applications.

Serverless Operations: from Development to Production

Wednesday, May 15 at 3:50 p.m. BST

at Jax DevOps, London, England

2) Erwin van Eyk Presents "Going FaaSter: Cost-Performance Optimizations of Serverless on Kubernetes" at Jax DevOps Conference

Erin van Eyk is a software engineer at Platform9 and contributes to Fission.io : an open-source, Kubernetes-native, Serverless framework. Erwin will be presenting different optimizations used in popular FaaS platforms, and recent research findings that aim to optimize the trade-offs between cost and performance.

Going FaaSter: Cost-Performance Optimizations of Serverless on Kubernetes

Thursday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m. BST

at Jax DevOps, London, England

3) Madhura Maskasky Presents "Not Your Mother's Cloud: Best Practices for the Enterprise Hybrid Cloud –On-Prem, Cloud, Containers and Beyond" at Interop 2019

Interop 2019 is the "Unbiased IT Conference" where IT decision makers gather to learn, collaborate and uncover new strategies and solutions they need to lead their teams and businesses through constant change and disruption. The event happens from May 20-23 at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

Madhura Maskasky is the Co-founder and VP of Product at Platform9. Madhura will be presenting key patterns and lessons learned from large organizations for architecting their hybrid cloud with a unified and centralized management approach.

Not Your Mother's Cloud: Best Practices for the Enterprise Hybrid Cloud –On-Prem, Cloud, Containers, and Beyond

Thursday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m. PDT

at Interop 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada

4) Erwin van Eyk Presents "Serverless Operations: from Development to Production" at KubeCon | CloudNativeCon Europe

KubeCon | CloudNativeCon is The Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship conference, which gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities in Barcelona, Spain from May 20-23, 2019.

Erin van Eyk is a software engineer at Platform9 and a Fission.io contributor. Erwin will be presenting six specific approaches, patterns and best practices that can be used with any FaaS/Serverless framework. These practices are geared toward improving quality, reducing risk, optimizing costs and generally moving users closer toward production-readiness with serverless systems.

Serverless Operations: from Development to Production

Thursday, May 23 at 2:50 p.m. CEST

at KubeCon | CloudNativeCon, Barcelona, Spain

5) Sachin Manpathak and Flavius Mecea Present "Democratizing MySQL: From Cloud Managed to Kubernetes Managed" at KubeCon | CloudNativeCon Europe

Sachin Manpathak is a technical lead at Platform9 and Flavius Mecea is a software and operations engineer at Presslabs. Together, they will share how Platform9 was able to run their own MySQL-as-a-Service on hybrid infrastructure - without any in-house MySQL expertise - using Presslabs' flexible open source MySQL Kubernetes Operator.

Democratizing MySQL: From Cloud Managed to Kubernetes Managed

Thursday, May 23 at 3:55 p.m. CEST

at KubeCon | CloudNativeCon, Barcelona, Spain

