Platformr Closes New Funding Round to Accelerate Agentic AI Suite and Global Expansion

Investment accelerates Platformr's AI roadmap and deepens its presence across the AWS partner ecosystem

BEND, Ore., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformr, a CloudOps automation platform built for AWS environments, today announced the close of a new funding round led by Lookout Ventures, with participation from Avizo Ventures and additional strategic angels. Lookout is an industry veteran, bringing deep domain expertise in the Cloud Infrastructure, MSP, and channel focused markets.

The funding marks a deliberate doubling down on Platformr's roadmap: helping partners support customers at every stage of their AWS journey from environment setup through ongoing security, compliance, monitoring, and cost optimization. Partner-driven customer growth has increased 6X year over year, and this funding is designed to accelerate that trajectory.

"This investment reflects where the market is heading," said Matt Bressler, General Partner of Lookout Ventures. "MSPs and SIs are under real pressure to deliver more value, faster, with less overhead, and Platformr is building the platform that makes that possible. Platformr's continued investment in AI is exactly the kind of forward motion we back."

The company's Optics AI suite gives any team member (regardless of technical background) instant, plain-English visibility into their AWS environment, covering security posture, cost trends, compliance status, reliability improvements, and resource health. Combined with Platformr's Foundation layer, which automates the delivery of a Well-Architected AWS environment in mere minutes, the platform is designed to help partners scale services without scaling headcount.

Partners already see the impact. Ken Weinreich, VP of Managed Services at Bespin, a Platformr partner, says that the platform compresses the time it takes to get customers moving, replacing lengthy discovery with immediate clarity that lets partners onboard more customers and accelerate time-to-value: "What makes this partnership so valuable is that it helps create alignment before the technology conversation begins. Platformr helps customers define their goals, priorities, and desired outcomes early in the journey. With that clarity in place, our teams can spend less time navigating discovery and more time helping customers modernize, optimize, and get greater value from AWS."

About Platformr

Platformr is an AI CloudOps platform purpose-built for AWS environments and organizations. Platformr gives users the tools to deliver secure, well-architected AWS environments quickly and then stay engaged at every stage of the customer journey, from ongoing security and compliance monitoring to cost optimization and operational visibility. The result is less time spent on infrastructure, more time spent on high-value work for customers.

About Lookout Ventures

Lookout Ventures invests in seed stage enterprise tech startups located outside of Silicon Valley. Our partners have been thematically focused on investing in AI, cybersecurity, infrastructure software, and vertical SaaS for over a decade. Lookout has offices in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.lookoutventures.com.

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SOURCE Platformr