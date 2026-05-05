Platformr Launches Optics AI Suite, Bringing Natural Language Intelligence to AWS Organizations

Optics Discovery, the first release in the suite, cuts through the complexity of AWS data to give every team member complete visibility and plain-English answers across their entire organization.

BEND, Ore., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformr recently announced the launch of the Optics AI Suite, a new line of AI-powered solutions for AWS operations, and the general availability of its first release: Optics Discovery. Together, they mark a significant shift in how organizations understand, manage, and report on their AWS environments: enabling comprehensive, accurate answers across security events, costs, compliance, and resource inventory without writing a single line of code or holding an AWS certification.

For years, cloud teams have struggled with a visibility gap that was never about a lack of data. AWS generates enormous amounts of operational, security, and cost intelligence, but accessing it has required specialized scripting knowledge, familiarity with multiple consoles, and hours of manual work that most teams simply don't have. The Optics AI Suite is built to close that gap.

Platformr's Optics Discovery gives every AWS team member plain-English answers across security, costs, and compliance. Post this

"For too long, understanding your AWS environment has been a senior engineering problem," said Ryan Comingdeer, CEO at Platformr. "The time and resources needed to answer these questions add up fast. Optics Discovery changes this fundamentally. Any team member can now ask questions in plain English and get comprehensive, accurate answers across their entire AWS organization, without tying up the people you can least afford to pull away."

Optics Discovery: Operational Intelligence Without the Complexity

Optics Discovery is the first release in the Optics AI Suite. It unifies data from across the AWS ecosystem into a single AI-powered interface. Security analysts, finance teams, and engineers alike can all query their AWS environment without writing a single line of code or navigating multiple consoles.

Key capabilities include:

Organization-wide CloudTrail Analysis: Query 90 days of management events across all accounts using natural language, enabling rapid security investigations and compliance auditing

Query 90 days of management events across all accounts using natural language, enabling rapid security investigations and compliance auditing Real-time Cost Intelligence: Analyze historical spending patterns, understand cost drivers by service and region, and receive AI-generated optimization recommendations

Analyze historical spending patterns, understand cost drivers by service and region, and receive AI-generated optimization recommendations Resource Discovery: Search and investigate resource configurations across all accounts and regions through a unified interface

Search and investigate resource configurations across all accounts and regions through a unified interface Compliance & Security Insights: Surface evaluation findings and dive into specific resources with contextual AWS best practice guidance

Surface evaluation findings and dive into specific resources with contextual AWS best practice guidance Pricing Intelligence: Get instant answers about AWS pricing and cost estimates without navigating complex documentation

Optics Discovery requires zero infrastructure deployment. Customers enable the service once through Platformr's portal via a least-privileged, view-only IAM role. The service operates within existing AWS governance frameworks so security boundaries remain fully intact.

"We intelligently designed Optics Discovery with security as the foundation," continued Comingdeer. "The service has view-only access to management and configuration data; it cannot modify resources or access customer workload data. Organizations maintain full control through their existing AWS governance frameworks."

For more information, visit www.platformr.cloud/optics-ai-suite/

About Platformr

Platformr is a cloud management platform that automates AWS CloudOps to deliver a secure, scalable cloud foundation for managing multiple accounts and operating confidently at scale. In less than an hour, Platformr configures and deploys an AWS framework aligned with well-architected best practices that centralizes cloud operations, access management, and visibility while ensuring improved cloud governance and operational efficiency. Trusted by businesses seeking to maximize the benefits of AWS with minimal risk and effort, Platformr empowers organizations to scale rapidly, reduce operational overhead, and focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.

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SOURCE Platformr