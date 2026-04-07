Platformr Launches an AWS Security Assessment Report in partnership with the AWS Security Health Improvement Program

Company positions customers to act immediately on Security Health Improvement findings with automated remediation and an AWS-funded first-year license

BEND, Ore., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformr, a leader in CloudOps automation, today announced it has been selected as a launch partner for Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Security Health Improvement Program, offering AWS customers a free security assessment to identify and remediate cloud security gaps.

The AWS Security Health Improvement Program is a structured engagement available to all AWS customers, regardless of support tier. It conducts security checks across nine use cases, delivers prioritized findings using data-driven insights, and maps out a remediation plan. Where most security assessments stop at the report, Platformr picks up: automatically translating findings into implemented improvements across an organization's AWS infrastructure.

Platformr customers can now act on AWS Security Health Improvement findings with automated remediation. Post this

Assessment to Remediation in Hours

Platformr's security assessment is available at no cost. Organizations that identify gaps can apply those findings directly within Platformr and may be eligible for an AWS-funded license in the first year to activate remediation.

What typically takes weeks or months — assessment and remediation — Platformr compresses into hours. Continuous monitoring picks up from there, so security posture doesn't slip the moment the assessment is done.

"True security isn't a layer you add – it's a foundation you build," said Ryan Comingdeer, CEO of Platformr. "Zero Trust means embedding protection into every level of your infrastructure, transforming security from a cost center into a competitive advantage. That's why AWS created the Security Health Improvement Program: to assess where you stand, close the gaps fast, and get security right from day one – not day one hundred."

Once remediation is underway, Platformr continuously monitors the environment to prevent security drift – turning a one-time health check into an ongoing security posture program.

Proven Results

When healthcare SaaS provider USMON needed to strengthen its security posture and automate HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance, Platformr delivered results in six hours: a multi-account AWS landing zone, deployment of 45+ foundational AWS services, real-time compliance monitoring, and automated CI/CD pipelines – all while reducing monthly cloud costs by 56%.

Getting Started

AWS customers can request a free Platformr security assessment at https://platformr.cloud/get-started/. A Platformr specialist will coordinate next steps aligned with the AWS Security Health Improvement Program engagement process.

About Platformr

Platformr is a cloud management platform that automates AWS CloudOps to deliver a secure, scalable cloud foundation for managing multiple accounts and operating confidently at scale. In less than an hour, Platformr configures and deploys an AWS framework aligned with well-architected best practices that centralizes cloud operations, access management, and visibility while ensuring improved cloud governance and operational efficiency. Trusted by businesses seeking to maximize the benefits of AWS with minimal risk and effort, Platformr empowers organizations to scale rapidly, reduce operational overhead, and focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.

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SOURCE Platformr