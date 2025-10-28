Platformr Selected for the AWS ISV Tooling Program

100% of License Costs Covered to Fast-Track Migration & Modernization

BEND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platformr , a leading Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudOps automation platform and AWS Qualified Software Partner, today announced its official acceptance into the AWS ISV Tooling Program. The program will cover 100% of Platformr license costs for eligible customers and partners — accelerating assessments, migration, and modernization on AWS.

The AWS ISV Tooling Program is an exclusive initiative designed to support select Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in delivering validated software solutions at no additional cost. By participating in the program, Platformr can now offer fully funded, pre-validated access to its cloud management platform.

"Joining the AWS ISV Tooling Program is an important milestone," said Ryan Comingdeer, CEO at Platformr. "It reflects our commitment to helping customers unlock the full potential of the AWS Cloud—so they can build faster, operate smarter, and scale with confidence."

Deployed 100% on AWS, Platformr fast-tracks migration and modernization—delivering immediate value:

Faster Time to Value: Cuts migration and modernization timelines by up to 60%

Reduced Costs & Complexity: Runs instant cloud evaluations, streamlines cloud operations, and launches AWS Landing Zones in hours vs. months

Runs instant cloud evaluations, streamlines cloud operations, and launches AWS Landing Zones in hours vs. months Confidence at Scale: Automatically applies best practices across an organization for a secure, reliable cloud foundation

The AWS ISV Tooling program supports customers in assessing and deploying cloud infrastructure efficiently, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives rather than operational hurdles. Platformr's solutions complement this mission by providing CloudOps automation, workload deployment, and cloud management capabilities that reduce manual effort while maintaining compliance and security.

For more information on Platformr solutions and how you can take advantage of this funding opportunity, contact [email protected] .

About Platformr

Platformr is a cloud management platform that automates AWS CloudOps to deliver a secure, scalable cloud foundation for managing multiple accounts and operating confidently at scale. In less than an hour, Platformr configures and deploys an AWS framework aligned with well-architected best practices that centralizes cloud operations, access management, and visibility while ensuring improved cloud governance and operational efficiency. Trusted by businesses seeking to maximize the benefits of AWS with minimal risk and effort, Platformr empowers organizations to scale rapidly, reduce operational overhead, and focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.

