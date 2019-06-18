Platform.sh announces SOC 2 Type 1 audit certification

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform.sh, The Idea-to-Cloud Application Platform, today announced completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) Type 1 certification in Security and Availability (2017 TSC).

This certification augments the Company's existing privacy and compliance commitments under the European GDPR, German BDSG, Canadian PIPEDA regulations.

"The SOC 2 Type 1 certification demonstrates the commitment by Platform.sh to protect customer and partner data with the highest possible degree of control and transparency," said Frederic Plais, Platform.sh CEO. "Platform.sh aims to help organizations deliver value and innovation faster by concentrating their efforts on their customers instead of infrastructure. This certification enables our customers to focus on creating incredible experiences–with the assurance of security, availability, and confidentiality–across multiple cloud providers."

The SOC 2 certification is developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and is recognized as the gold standard for data security and privacy. To achieve certification, organizations must implement strict policies and procedures for information security, and be audited by an independent third party.

Platform.sh has demonstrated commitment to data security with its Type 1 certification on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Orange Cloud for Business, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by establishing and following practices and procedures for maintaining service availability, protecting against unauthorized access, and protecting the confidential information of its customers and partners.

Platform.sh is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), built for the secure development and delivery of web applications. To learn more about our security architecture and initiatives, visit the Platform.sh security page and product overview .

About Platform.sh

Platform.sh enables teams to develop and deliver web applications at scale, with an end-to-end Platform-as-a-Service. With Platform.sh, organizations can focus 100% of their time on building amazing experiences–and zero time managing infrastructure. With headquarters in San Francisco and Paris, Platform.sh serves more than 5,000 clients and their 65,000+ developers worldwide. Customers like Unity, The Economist, Kaplan, CFL, Reiss, Pinterest, and The British Council rely on Platform.sh to launch, scale, and manage their fleets of web sites and applications.

