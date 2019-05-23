Platina Capital Management calls Enfusion "Best Technology for Start-Up Funds"

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , the award-winning provider of cloud-based investment management software, outsourced middle-and-back office services , and data analytics , is pleased to announce that they are the technology provider of choice for Platina Capital Management.

Platina Capital Management is a Long/Short Equity fund , focusing in the Greater China region. When they launched in 2016, Platina Capital Management chose Enfusion's Integráta, the only front-to-back office, multi-asset, multi-currency solution on the market, to support their investment management needs.

"Implementing Enfusion at our launch in 2016 set us up for operational success . Their fully-integrated and automated platform has played a key role in maintaining efficiency from front to back office ," said Carol Hu, Chief Operating Officer of Platina Capital Management. "Enfusion is not only our service provider, they also feel like a partner in our business."

"Newly launching firms are looking for an efficient, cost-effective solution that will provide a streamlined view across the portfolio with the ability to scale," said Enfusion's President, Jason Morris. "Platina's business continues to grow and Integráta provides them an agile platform built to support needs today and in the future."

Enfusion's market-leading solution, Integráta, is recognized as one of the most intuitive and scalable investment management platforms in the industry. Providing execution, order, portfolio, and risk management capabilities across multiple asset classes, Integráta delivers real-time transparency to front, middle, and back office operations.

About ENFUSION

For more than a decade, Enfusion has provided innovative technology and support to over 400 top-tier firms in the global investment management industry. Our award winning, cloud-based solution automates and simplifies investment management and operations by consolidating software, outsourced services , and data analytics . Enfusion is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, São Paulo, and Mumbai.

