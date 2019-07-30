Plating on Plastics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Plating on Plastics Market - Overview



Plating on plastics is primarily employed in the automotive industry.Asia Pacific and Europe accounted for a major share of the global plating on plastics market in 2018.







Metal plating such as chrome and nickel plating on plastic surfaces is carried out to offer luster finish to the product.The metal plating also offers improved properties such as resistance to corrosion, heat, and abrasion; toughness; and hardness.



The nickel segment of the global plating on plastics market is estimated to witness significant growth in the near future.ABS and ABS/PC segments are anticipated to account for a major market share during the forecast period.



Demand for plated plastic components is expected to rise in the global automotive industry during the forecast period.



This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global plating on plastics market in terms of volume (thousand square meters) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027.The report also analyzes driving and restraining factors for the market and their anticipated impact on the market during the forecast period.



The report provides a detailed view of the global plating on plastics market based on plating type, base material, and application.Key plating type segments included in the report are chrome, nickel, and others.



Key base material segments mentioned in the report are ABS, PC, ABS/PC, PEI, PET, PBT, nylon, and others.Key application segments included in the report are automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and others.



Furthermore, the report segments the market in terms of key geographies such as North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (Turkey, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market has been further analyzed into major countries in each region. It also provides market volume and value for each plating type, base material, and application segments of the market at each country level.



The report analyzes attractiveness of each plating type, base material, application, and regional segments based on CAGR.The study includes value chain analysis, which provides better understanding of key players operating in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users) of the market.



Additionally, the study analyzes market competition as well as market players by using Porter's five forces analysis.



The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies operating in the global plating on plastics market. Some of the key players in the global market include Bolta Werke GmbH, Atotech, DowDuPont Inc., Cybershield Inc., Sharretts Plating Company Inc., Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd., and Grauer & Weil (India).



Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.Key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.



Secondary research includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases.Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, and news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.



Secondary sources referred to for the study include European Chemical Agency, Nickel Institute, and company presentations.



The global plating on plastics market has been segmented as follows:



Global Plating on Plastics Market, by Plating Type

Chrome

Nickel

Others



Global Plating on Plastics Market, by Base Material

ABS

PC

ABS/PC

PEI

PET

PBT

Nylon

Others



Global Plating on Plastics Market, by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others



Global Plating on Plastics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



