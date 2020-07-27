Platinum CCTV® Releases AVM Software to Provide Alerting for Persons with High Skin Temperatures When Used with Their Body Temperature Thermal Cameras

WARRENVILLE, Ill., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum CCTV (https://platinumcctv.com/) recently integrated their thermal IP cameras into their AVM (Advanced Video Management) VMS platform in order to allow customers to receive immediate alerts via text, email and popup video on their PCs when persons enter into their facility with higher than normal skin temperatures. This new alerting system allows users to receive alerts critical to the triage process when employees or customers are entering as well as searching quickly to find all over-temp alerts or persons scanned.

Text, Email and Video Popup alerts when elevated skin temperatures are detected on thermal cameras Thermal Cameras with skin temperature measurement can provide pre-screening triage for buildings as people enter. When paired with our AVM system, personnel can receive text and email alerts as well so that they can further screen for elevated body temperatures or fevers before granting admittance to the building or enacting building security and sanitation protocols AVM software provides integration with thermal skin temperature cameras, allowing managers to view cameras live as well as receive alerts. Alerts like this one can even be sent via text message to alert key personnel when a person with elevated skin temperature has entered the facility to allow for additional screening for fever or elevated body temperatures.

The AVM software is integrated with most IP-based security cameras, offering better recording, playback and video searching. However, when combined with their thermal cameras designed to pick up elevated skin temperatures, it enhances functionality to enable businesses to quickly pre-screen individuals for elevated skin temperatures as they are entering the facility, while receiving alerts when higher than normal temperatures are observed by the thermal cameras. Once a person is observed with an elevated skin temperature, designated personnel can receive an alert with a popup video on their computer screen, text message or email alert so that they can address the potential situation directly by providing additional screening to confirm elevated body temperature using an FDA-cleared contact thermometer and enacting building security and sanitation protocols.

This AVM software is designed to work with the popular PT-BF5421-T Thermal/Visible Hybrid IP Security Camera which provides skin temperature readings accurate to plus/minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while alerting staff to institute facility protocols when needed for additional screening.

"We are really excited to announce our new thermal integration with our AVM software. It is just the next logical step for building security and pre-screening during the global pandemic," said Michael Dunteman, CEO. "Managers need immediate alerts, even if they are in a different part of the building to know there is a situation which they need to address. Our AVM software suite has been doing this for years using A.I. events on cameras for intrusion, however this new integration with thermal cameras now allows managers to receive alerts when individuals are attempting to enter the facility with higher than normal skin temperatures with an image of their face and detected temperature reading. This enables the manager to isolate these individuals from the rest of the individuals entering the facility, and further screen to determine if they have elevated body temperatures or fever. These alerts can be configured for text, video popups, email messages or text messages with pictures. We have always believed that your security cameras should work for you, not the other way around. Our latest thermal camera integration follows this same path."

Platinum CCTV: Thermal Camera Applications

The recent coronavirus pandemic is only the latest in a series of pathogenic threats that have become news over the past decade: Ebola, SARS, H1N1 and others have all highlighted the need for greater security in places where masses of people travel or gather. The PT-BF5421-T thermal camera and AVM software has a wide variety of applications, including:

Airports and Public Transport Hubs

Police and First Responder Checkpoints

Hospitals, Health Clinics, Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

Sports Arenas, Concert Venues and Convention Centers

Manufacturing Facilities, Warehouses, Factories

Apartment Buildings, Condos and High Rises

Go online to learn more about the PT-BF5421-T thermal camera and its applications, as well as Platinum CCTV's AVM system platform.

About Platinum CCTV®

On the cutting edge of security for almost two decades, Platinum CCTV proudly offers a full line of intelligently manufactured and innovative products to accommodate all manner of security camera installation needs. Platinum CCTV brands range from analog traditional CCTV cameras up to High Definition IP and HD-SDI cameras, as well as complete system and package accompaniments. Our AVM line of NVR systems deliver industry-leading remote access, playback and recording capabilities that are changing the way businesses and homeowners use security cameras. Learn how you can add 21st century security technology and change the way you see the world, at: https://platinumcctv.com/.

