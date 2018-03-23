Platinum Club Barona Members Get Instant $50 FreePlay during Barona's Two-Day Platinum-level Club Member Celebration on March 26 or 27

"Spring is in the air at Barona and we are welcoming the season with a celebration to show our Platinum players how much we appreciate their loyalty and how special they are to the Barona family," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "This is just one of the many ways we want to say 'welcome home' to our Club Barona members."

Platinum Club Barona players using their cards on slots, keno, and video poker will have the free play automatically downloaded to their cards anytime they play on Monday or Tuesday. They can view their free play on their myVIEW screens.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golf week Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT: Audrey Doherty Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-236-8397 619-933-5013

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platinum-club-barona-members-get-instant-50-freeplay-during-baronas-two-day-platinum-level-club-member-celebration-on-march-26-or-27-300618982.html

SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino

Related Links

http://www.barona.com

