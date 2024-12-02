Platinum Deck and Patio Announces Cincinnati Branch Opening

Deck Builders Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-rated outdoor improvement companies Platinum Decking and Platinum Patios have announced that they are expanding operations by opening a branch in Cincinnati, Ohio. The announcement comes after the company completed its 6th year of business.

From 2019 through 2024, Platinum Decking and Platinum Patios has completed over 1500+ decking and patio projects, operating in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Platinum Decking specializes in composite decks, using TimberTech, Azek and Trex materials. Platinum Patios specializes in large-scale paver patios, using Belgard and Unilock materials.

"We are incredibly proud to join the Cincinnati community. Our main objective is to provide homeowners in Cincinnati with a high-quality, local deck builder, accessible in whichever burrough or suburb they live in," said Matt Rudig, Vice President. "We take care of our clients better than anyone - one of the reasons we have a 5-star rating across the spectrum. It's exciting to provide Cincinnati with a local deck and patio builder they can trust."

Platinum Decking and Platinum Patios both boast impressive 5-star ratings from reviews left on Trex.com, Google Reviews, Yelp, Houzz and more.

Platinum Decking and Platinum Patios have quickly become the Midwest's premier deck and patio installer. With specialized crews and expert builders, projects like decks, patios, front porches, and more can be built with Trex, Azek, TimberTech, Unilock and Belgard products.

Platinum Decking and Platinum Patios have opened new branches recently in various parts of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin as well. Platinum Decking and Platinum Patios have a unique relationship with our material companies and reps, and multiple suppliers across Indiana and Ohio ensure that there is never a shortage of materials on hand in Cincinnati.

