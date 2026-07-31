PLATINUM EQUITY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TANGENT TECHNOLOGIES

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Tangent Technologies ("Tangent"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance synthetic materials utilized across a wide range of outdoor living, marine, decking, fencing, infrastructure and other industrial markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Tangent is a leading manufacturer of high-performance synthetic materials used for outdoor living, site amenities, structural applications and marine decking. In recent years, these premium HDPE materials have become a leading substitute for traditional building materials given their durability, low maintenance and aesthetics. Tangent manufactures its products using a combination of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled feedstock.

The company operates a diversified portfolio of product categories, including lumber, sheet and structural solutions used in decking, docks, fencing and infrastructure applications. Tangent's vertically integrated manufacturing platform, which includes significant recycling capabilities, enables cost efficiency and supports sustainability initiatives.

Tangent's R&D capabilities have helped the company establish a valuable intellectual property portfolio and a reputation for innovation, as it continuously advances the material science behind durable, weather-resistant and environmentally conscious products. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of a patented woodgrain product line that combines the performance of its high-performance synthetic materials with the beauty of natural wood.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of Tangent and Alston & Bird LLP provided financing counsel to Platinum Equity on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions.

Contact:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity