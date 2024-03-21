Platinum Equity Statement Regarding Michigan Jail Visitation Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity issued the following statement today regarding the matter of M.M. v. King:

"The complaint against Platinum Equity and its executives is both misguided and misdirected. Platinum wholeheartedly supports efforts to reform business practices in the corrections services industry and has invested heavily in those efforts through its investment in Securus Technologies and its parent Aventiv Technologies. 

"Platinum believes that the company's telephone and video products provide an important connection between the incarcerated and their friends and families, but those products are not intended as a replacement for in-person visitation."

