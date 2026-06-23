PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE TANGENT TECHNOLOGIES

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tangent Technologies ("Tangent"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance synthetic materials utilized across a wide range of outdoor living, marine, decking, fencing, infrastructure and other industrial markets.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Tangent is a leading manufacturer of high-performance synthetic materials used for outdoor living, site amenities, structural applications and marine decking. In recent years, these premium HDPE materials have become a leading substitute for traditional building materials given their durability, low maintenance and aesthetics. Tangent manufactures its products using a combination of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled feedstock.

The company operates a diversified portfolio of product categories, including lumber, sheet and structural solutions used in decking, docks, fencing and infrastructure applications. Tangent's vertically integrated manufacturing platform, which includes significant recycling capabilities, enables cost efficiency and supports sustainability initiatives.

"We like the market opportunity as synthetic materials are widely recognized as a growing, versatile and effective solution for a broad range of applications," said Jacob Kotzubei, Co-President of Platinum Equity. "Tangent has built a strong platform with impressive capabilities, and we believe there are meaningful opportunities to expand its core offerings while continuing to innovate."

Tangent's R&D capabilities have helped the company establish a valuable intellectual property portfolio and a reputation for innovation, as it continuously advances the material science behind durable, weather-resistant and environmentally conscious products. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of a patented woodgrain product line that combines the performance of its high-performance synthetic materials with the beauty of natural wood.

"We believe Tangent's premium products enable meaningful differentiation versus competitors," added Nathan Eldridge, Managing Director at Platinum Equity. "We see opportunities to bring our M&A and operational capabilities to bear to support the company's next phase of growth, including pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions."

Tangent CEO Kevin Potthoff said, "We look forward to partnering with Platinum Equity and expect their experience and operational capabilities will help support our long-term growth objectives."

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal advisor to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of Tangent and Alston & Bird LLP is providing financing counsel to Platinum Equity on the transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $48 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 550 acquisitions.

About Tangent

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Tangent® Materials is the pioneer and category leader in high-performance synthetic materials and sustainable lumber. Since 2003, Tangent has manufactured premium HDPE materials used across outdoor living, site amenities, structural applications and marine decking, delivering uncompromising durability, lasting beauty and low maintenance. Tangent products are made in the USA using a combination of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled feedstock. Learn more at tangentmaterials.com.

Contact:

Dan Whelan

Platinum Equity

[email protected]

SOURCE Platinum Equity