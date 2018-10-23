Platinum Golf Membership Continues Popular Golf Membership Program With a $100.00 Gift Card for New and Renewing Members for 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Platinum Golf Membership team recently released the details for the 2019 Platinum Golf Membership. The membership for 2019 will retail at $249 and will include a $100 gift card redeemable for select merchandise, golf, and food & beverage at participating courses. This program is available for U.S. and Canadian citizens. For a limited time, the membership is available at the reduced rate of $229 and includes the remainder of 2018 from the date of purchase. This offer is available through December 14, 2018.

Released on September 1, 2018, the Platinum Membership offers savings of up to 60% at a growing selection of golf courses in North Carolina and South Carolina, including many Myrtle Beach Golf Courses. As in previous years, the core of the program still includes the popular Play 4 – Get the 5th Round FREE bonus, plus a $100.00 gift card. New for 2019 is the ability for members to redeem accrued points at other participating golf courses.

"We have been very successful in growing our multi-course golf membership over the past several years," says Dave Harbaugh, CEO of the Platinum Golf Membership. "The Platinum Golf Membership operates as a true Loyalty Golf Membership, the more you play the more you save and benefit from the program. No other program helps members get more value for their golf dollars. We feel like we've delivered on our commitment to provide a variety of course types and price points for our members. We've tried to create value and variety for the vacationing golfer, the local golfer, and the snow birds. We take pride in striving to be the Best Multi-course membership on the East Coast."

There isn't a residency restriction with the Platinum golf Membership. Golfers from anywhere in the United States and Canada can participate.

For more information about the Platinum Golf Membership program visit their website at http://platinumgolfmembership.com.

Contact:

Jeff Glider

8439976645

203761@email4pr.com

SOURCE Platinum Golf Membership

Related Links

http://platinumgolfmembership.com

