Platinum Group Advisors Receives Women Owned Small Business Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Group Advisors is pleased to announce that it has received certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Owned by Founder and CEO, Kelly Robison and President, Therese Crossett, Platinum Group Advisors is an advisory and consulting firm providing services to private, public and government organizations throughout the United States.

A rigorous certification process, WOSB represents the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the country. This achievement demonstrates that Platinum Group Advisors has met the requirements of this federal certifying body and our mission to deepen the presence of women's owned businesses as an integral part of the economy.

This certification is an opportunity for those clients who have diversity goals, incentives, or requirements to obtain services from small businesses or women owned businesses. Additionally, government agencies have access to the areas of expertise Platinum Group Advisors provides.

"As a longstanding advocate for women in leadership, I am immensely proud to achieve this certification. It signifies our commitment to the community of women business owners who continually enhance our industries with their unique perspectives and invaluable contributions," said Kelly Robison, CEO and Founder of Platinum Group Advisors.

Therese Crossett, President, added "Becoming certified as a woman-owned small business isn't just a milestone—it's a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of possibility. Here's to breaking barriers and reaching new heights!"

Platinum Group Advisors is a boutique consulting firm focused on long term relationships with purpose-driven organizations that are also passionate about bringing bold solutions to today's challenges. We offer advisory, consulting, assessments, short-term and long-term outsourcing, and interim management depending on client needs. Areas of expertise include Healthcare; Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships; Business Transformation; Growth & Marketing; Financial Optimization; and Leadership & Organizational Culture Development

Grounded in hands-on executive and management experience, this passionate and engaged group of professionals have been in the shoes of our clients and have a deep understanding of the needs to start, manage, or grow businesses. We enjoy building relationships with our clients based on trust, respect, and results.

Learn more at www.platinumgroupadvisors.com

Contact: Platinum Group Advisors Phone: (833) 462-4423 Email: [email protected]

