Platinum Jewelry Takes Center Stage At The 75th Golden Globe Awards

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Lorraine Schwartz, Fred Leighton and Martin Katz chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum settings that truly enhance the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special, glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Nicole Kidman in Platinum by Fred Leighton

Art Deco earrings with diamonds (7.25 carats), set in platinum

Art Deco Old European ring with diamonds (6.10 carats), set in platinum

Art Deco ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Issa Rae in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

*wearing $5.5 million in platinum jewelry

Necklace with diamonds (100 carats) and a Colombian emerald center (35 carats), set in platinum

Ring with a Colombian emerald (42 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum

Emilia Clarke in Platinum by Harry Winston

Necklace with a V-shape diamond (18.91 carats), set in platinum

Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds (6.32 carats), set in platinum

Band ring with diamond (2.08 carats), set in platinum

Band ring with pave diamonds (0.73 carats), set in platinum

Band ring with a V-shape diamond (1.54 carats), set in platinum

Gal Gadot in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Chandelier earrings with diamonds, set in platinum ($225,000)

Bracelet with princess-cut diamonds, set in platinum ($115,000)

Margot Robbie in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum ($28,200)

Natalie Portman in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum ($72,500)

Ring with an esteemed, unenhanced sapphire (5 carats) and diamonds from the "2017 Extraordinary Colors of Tiffany Collection"

Saoirse Ronan in Platinum by Cartier

"Cartier High Jewelry" earrings with diamonds and sapphire, set in platinum

"Cartier High Jewelry" bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum

Kate Hudson in Platinum by Harry Winston

Vintage "Secret Wonder" pendant with diamonds, sapphire, and aquamarine (30.01 carats), set in platinum

Vintage 1969 diamond cluster earrings (23.12 carats), set in platinum

Eva Longoria in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

Earrings with emerald-cut diamonds (20 carats), set in platinum

Claire Foy in Platinum by Harry Winston

Sparkling cluster diamond earrings (4.25 carats), set in platinum

Rock band with a radiant-cut diamond (7.7 carats), set in platinum

Rock band with an oval-cut diamond (8.97carats), set in platinum

Debra Messing in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

Earrings with pear-shaped Colombian emeralds (32 carats), set in blackened platinum

Ring with a Colombian emerald (40 carats), set in platinum

Viola Davis in Platinum by Harry Winston

"Secret Combination" necklace with diamonds (111.48 carats), set in platinum

Earstuds with round brilliant-cut diamonds (8 carats), set in platinum

"Traffic" ring with diamonds (1.49 carats), set in platinum

Helen Mirren in Platinum by Harry Winston

" Winston Cluster Wreath " necklace with diamonds (46.94 carats), set in platinum

" necklace with diamonds (46.94 carats), set in platinum "Secret Cluster" earrings with diamonds (8.35 carats), set in platinum

"Flower" ring with ruby and diamonds (10.36 carats), set in platinum

Lily James in Platinum by Harry Winston

" Winston Cluster Flower " earrings with diamonds (8.19 carats), set in platinum

" earrings with diamonds (8.19 carats), set in platinum "Sunflower Twin" ring with diamonds (1.81 carats), set in platinum

Ashley Judd in Platinum by Martin Katz

Earrings with emerald briolette drops (11.59 carats) with kite-shaped diamonds (2 carats), accented with 6 round diamond connectors, microset with 445 round single cut diamonds, set in platinum

Common in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

"Tiffany Enchant®" dragonfly brooch with rubies and diamonds, set in platinum ( $5,200.00 )

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International USA's sites:

Consumer website: www.platinumjewelry.com

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/jewelryplatinum

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/platinum_jewelry/

Twitter page: www.twitter.com/ptjewelry

Hashtag: #BePlatinum

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platinum-jewelry-takes-center-stage-at-the-75th-golden-globe-awards-300578758.html

SOURCE Platinum Guild International

Related Links

http://www.platinumjewelry.com