Platinum Luxury Auctions and Engel & Völkers Post Record Home Sale in Hollywood, FL

Hameroff, who also serves as Managing Director for the Engel & Völkers Miami office, spoke highly of the sale. "My team and I have been thrilled to work with Platinum, and the results of this sale reflect the quality of their program and the level of investment their team makes in the transaction," he stated. "I'm anticipating many future successes together."

Platinum described the winning bidder as an international businessman who resides primarily in France. In fact, he was in France while participating in the auction. His real estate agent, who was his on-site representative for the sale, connected him to the auction using her iPhone, allowing him to place bids in real-time using the FaceTime video-calling feature. While Platinum prefers that bidders are physically present at its auction sales, "Remote bidding like this is not uncommon," stated Trayor Lesnock, the firm's Founder and President. "We've accommodated remote bidders from all parts of the globe, but when doing so, we still require a high level of transparency – for example, the real-time, audio/video engagement offered by FaceTime – so our on-site bidders are comfortable."

Although the buyer had not personally visited the home prior to the auction sale, Lesnock and his team were not surprised that he prevailed. "He purchased a home from us at a luxury auction® in Jupiter, FL in 2013. He's a very confident, strong bidder and has an appreciation for this type of architecture and design. We're certainly glad to have him in our database!"

The waterfront residence sits on a half-acre lot with 150 ft of frontage on a deep-water canal, and offers a concrete dock and a motorized boat lift for smaller craft. Its design is modern and comfortably elegant, with bright and airy living spaces. Two stories offer 7,200 sf of interiors, with 5 beds, 5 full and 2 half baths. Notable features include a gourmet kitchen, 2-story living room and a lovely master suite with a spa-like bath. Outdoor living areas include an expansive sundeck, lanai lounge with summer kitchen and entertainment system, a vanishing-edge pool and a firepit lounge.

The non-contingent sale is scheduled to close in late January. Additional property information can be found at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com, or by contacting Platinum's corporate office at 800.262.5132. The firm is now offering a spectacular, waterfront estate in the ultra-exclusive Gables Estates neighborhood in Coral Gables, FL. The seller, billionaire businessman Manual "Manny" Medina, recently listed the home for $18 million. It will be sold at luxury auction® on February 14th without reserve.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $926 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while evaluating and consulting on more than $2.65 billion in additional luxury property volume worldwide.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC

Related Links

http://www.platinumluxuryauctions.com

