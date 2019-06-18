Platinum Luxury Auctions Posts Another Market-Leading Sale in Ligonier, PA

Platinum's managing director, David Ashcroft, stated, "The property is passing from one wonderful family to another, with all parties being thrilled with the outcome." In support of his claim, Mr. Ashcroft pointed to an email the sellers sent to the auction firm, wherein they thank Platinum for, "…selling our home to the best possible family." The seller also notes, "You all are MAGIC 100%."

"The only thing better than a successful sale, is a successful sale that truly makes all the parties happy," noted Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's president and founder. "That's often a hard target to hit in the world of luxury property sales. It was our pleasure to work with everyone involved."

The feature piece of the 133-acre property is its main residence, which offers more than 15,000 sf of handsomely appointed living areas throughout three levels. There are 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half baths, in addition to many unique spaces. For example, a magnificent, two-story library – influenced by the details of Lord Admiral Nelson's flagship HMS Victory – features custom windows similar to those in the British naval commander's personal quarters. On the upper level, an office/artist's studio is accessed by a large, "floating" circular door decorated with wrought iron forged by local artisans. The design was inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's The Hobbit.

Just down the gently winding drive from the main residence is an 8-stall barn with a 60-ft by 120-ft indoor arena, tack room and storage areas. There are also multiple paddocks, an outdoor riding ring, split-rail fencing and miles of trails throughout the grounds. Additional outbuildings include a large-equipment barn, guesthouse and a charming caretaker's cottage.

Additional property information is located at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com. The luxury auction® firm noted that it has been speaking with several other property owners in the Ligonier Valley area, and expects to conduct additional sales there in 2019.

