Platinum Market to grow by USD 1,740.09 million from 2022 to 2027| Growth opportunities led by African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. and Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The platinum market size is expected to increase by USD 1,740.09 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing demand for platinum in various industries is the major factor driving the market growth. Platinum's usage in various industrial applications is on the rise due to its desirable properties. It serves as a catalyst in the production of essential chemicals and synthetics, thanks to its durability, hardness, high melting point, corrosion resistance, and temperature stability. The metal is also utilized as an alloying agent in several industries due to its hardness and density. Moreover, the demand for platinum is increasing in the industrial sector, particularly in the glass industry, where it is employed in the manufacturing of vessels that handle molten glass. Platinum's high melting point, strength, and corrosion resistance allow it to withstand the abrasive nature of molten glass. Additionally, platinum acts as a catalyst in the production of nitric acid. As a result, the expanding production plants across various end-user industries are expected to drive the demand for platinum in the forecast period, fueling the growth of the global platinum market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Platinum Market 2023-2027

Platinum Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Platinum Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Chimet Spa, Eastern Platinum Ltd., Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd., Eurasia Mining PLC, Glencore Plc, Heesung PMTech Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hindustan Platinum Pvt. Ltd., Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Indian Platinum Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Nihon Material Co.Ltd., Northam Platinum Ltd., PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Platinum Industries Pvt. Ltd, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., and Vale SA are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. - The company offers platinum such as Modikwa, Two Rivers, and Nkomati.

Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd. - The company offers platinum for jewellery making.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers platinum for jewellery, dentistry, and plating treatment.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Platinum Market - Market Dynamics

Significant Platinum Market Trends

The growing demand for exhaust systems in the automobile industry is an emerging trend supporting market growth. Platinum finds extensive use in automobile exhaust systems for the purpose of neutralizing or eliminating harmful elements present in vehicle emissions. The quantity of platinum contained in exhaust gases from a diesel engine typically ranges from 3 to 7 grams, although this can vary depending on the vehicle's type and brand. The growing concerns regarding carbon dioxide emissions and the pursuit of achieving net-zero emissions are driving the increased utilization of platinum in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the rising investments in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are anticipated to further boost the demand for platinum in the automotive sector. Fuel-cell electric vehicles require twice the amount of platinum compared to internal combustion vehicles. In fuel cell vehicles, platinum enables the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen in the air, resulting in the generation of electricity and water. The electricity powers the vehicle's electric motor, while water is emitted as the exhaust, contributing to zero emissions. These factors collectively contribute to a positive impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Platinum Market Challenge

The presence of counterfeit products in the e-retailing space is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The expansion of online retailing has created a favourable environment for sellers of counterfeit platinum jewellery, posing a challenge for genuine brands. Counterfeit companies imitate the successful marketing strategies of reputable brands, employing tactics such as pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns that misuse brand names and popular search terms. The prevalence of counterfeit products is particularly noticeable in the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore. The presence of these counterfeit products in the online retail space is anticipated to impede the growth of the global platinum market in the forecast period.

Platinum Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Platinum Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Jewelry



Industrial



Investment

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Platinum finds extensive application in the automotive industry, primarily as a catalyst to reduce the emission of hazardous gases like CO2 and NO2 from vehicles. It is also utilized in various automotive components, including antilock braking systems, airbag initiators, and spark plugs. Stringent government regulations on emissions have further amplified the usage of platinum in the automotive sector. Platinum plays a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and environmental-friendliness of modern vehicles. Technological advancements, such as fuel cells and electronic components, heavily rely on platinum. The physical properties of platinum, such as conductivity, stability, and durability, are harnessed in electronic and safety systems to enhance automobile reliability. Platinum-based automotive catalysts are particularly employed in diesel-powered vehicles to mitigate emissions. These factors collectively drive the demand for platinum in the automotive industry.

Platinum Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist platinum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the platinum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the platinum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the platinum market, vendors

Platinum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,740.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Anglo American South Africa Investments Proprietary Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Chimet Spa, Eastern Platinum Ltd., Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd., Eurasia Mining PLC, Glencore Plc, Heesung PMTech Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hindustan Platinum Pvt. Ltd., Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Indian Platinum Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Nihon Material Co.Ltd., Northam Platinum Ltd., PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Platinum Industries Pvt. Ltd, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., and Vale SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

