Platinum Patio & Pavers: Naperville's New Patio Installer - Unilock Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Patio & Pavers, a new extension of the industry-leading composite deck builder - Platinum Decking, is Naperville's new top-tier patio installer. Platinum Patio & Pavers is one of the only landscapers in the area to adopt the latest innovations in patio base design - maximizing each of their hardscape project's ability to withstand the extreme freeze/thaw cycle of the Chicago winter.

Platinum Patio & Pavers recently expanded their operations by opening a new branch in Naperville, Illinois. This expansion from Platinum Decking, is built upon a reputation for industry-leading customer service, having earned hundreds of 5-star reviews on Google & Yelp. Platinum Patio & Pavers specializes in Unilock and Belgard installations and are well on their way to earning the highly sought after 'Authorized Contractor' status with both companies. Unilock & Belgard have a reputation for producing the highest quality concrete pavers in the business, with each offering customers a transferable lifetime guarantee on all pavers, slabs, retaining wall units, and natural stone products.

"Our company is extremely excited and proud to expand our service offerings across the Chicago suburbs. We all grew up here and love making an impact on our local community," said Scott Ackmann, one of the co-owners of the business. "We hire all of our salespeople and builders from the Chicagoland area and really appreciate the support that our small business has received from the community, especially during a difficult time like this. We are forever thankful."

Platinum Patio & Pavers has differentiated itself from other landscape companies by adopting the latest innovative and industry-leading patio installation techniques. Through permeable base designs and Perma Edge paver restraints, Platinum Patio & Pavers takes extreme pride in their top tier approach to water maintenance, eliminating the impact that a freeze/thaw cycle can have on their hardscape projects.

Platinum Patio & Pavers understands the challenges currently facing our community, and have implemented a variety of policies to keep their clients and crews safe. All team members are instructed to always follow CDC guidelines, practice social distancing, carry masks and hand sanitizer to all job sites, and work entirely on the outside of clients' homes.

Many of their previous customers have been continuously asking Platinum Decking to expand their portfolio of outdoor living offerings, and Platinum Patio & Pavers couldn't be any more excited to finally fulfill these requests with the ability to install patios, walkways, driveways, retaining /seating walls, outdoor firepits and outdoor kitchens, all while delivering the same great 'Platinum' customer service that they are known for. The company now has branches opened in Naperville, Barrington, Schaumburg, and Libertyville.

To learn more about Platinum Patio & Pavers services, please visit https://platinumdecking.com/landscaper-naperville/.

