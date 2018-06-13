Platinum Pest Solutions Earns First-ever Top 100 Ranking in PCT Magazine

LANSING, Ill., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Pest Solutions, a Midwest leader in pest control and eradication, is proud to announce its inclusion in Pest Control Technology's Top 100, which recognizes the best and largest pest control firms in the country.

"Because of our open-minded approach to management and our ability to keep our customers our priority, we've experienced unprecedented success in just five short years," said Jason Sayre, co-founder and president of Platinum Pest Solutions. "Doing the next right thing, for the next right reason has played a major role in us reaching this goal."

The annual Top 100 listing is based on the annual revenue of the largest pest management firms in the United States. Ranking at 98th, Platinum Pest's executive team is celebrating the milestone in large part because of the company's youth and rapid growth.

A little more than five years ago, Platinum Pest Solutions was just an idea, a dream and a cargo van shared by three friends, Sayre and his business partners Michael Panichi and Ken Williams. Since 2012, the company has grown to establish locations in Lansing and Indianapolis, with another two locations expected to open in the next six months.

"Without all the support and help from family, our business partners, and our employees we couldn't have reached this goal," said Panichi. "What is crazy is that we have only just begun. Soon, our Platinum trucks will be all over the United States."

"Ten years from now, expect to see Platinum Pest Solutions in at least a dozen major cities across the country and working our way to the very top of the Top 100 list," added Williams.

For more information or to learn about all of the services that Platinum Pest Solutions has to offer visit www.platinumpestsolutions.com. To view PCT's entire Top 100 list, visit www.pctonline.com/page/top-100-companies.

About Platinum Pest Solutions

Platinum Pest Solutions is a Midwest leader in pest control, specializing in commercial and residential pest eradication services. With offices located in Lansing, Illinois and Indianapolis, and two more locations expected to open in 2018, Platinum Pest Solutions' goal is to provide personalized customer service to people all across the Midwest. Platinum Pest Solutions' core values have amplified its value to commercial and residential customers alike, leading to the company's first placement in Pest Control Technology's Top 100 list.

