Platinum Realty Expands Its Multi-State Footprint with New St. Louis Office Near Washington University

New Skinker Boulevard location offers agents and clients a modern space in one of St. Louis' most sought-after and vibrant neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Realty, one of the Midwest's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, today announced the opening of its new St. Louis-area office at 350 N. Skinker Boulevard, just steps from Washington University, Forest Park and the Delmar Loop. Platinum Realty currently supports more than 225 agents across the St. Louis metro.

Located in the historic Skinker–DeBaliviere neighborhood, the new 1,760-square-foot office provides Platinum agents with a centrally located, professional space designed to support collaboration, client meetings and productivity, while keeping agents close to one of the most culturally rich and active real estate areas of the city. The area features a mix of historic homes, apartments and significant redevelopment projects.

"We're incredibly excited about our newest location in St. Louis! We especially look forward to being in such a vibrant, welcoming community. Being situated near Washington University in a highly visible area surrounded by great restaurants and local shops makes this opportunity even more special. We look forward to building connections, supporting the neighborhood and growing alongside everything that makes St. Louis unique," commented Platinum Realty Director of Broker Services, Shelby Austin.

"This location puts our agents exactly where they want to be," said Platinum Realty Director of Operations, Veronica Shaw. "It's high-energy, historic and surrounded by iconic St. Louis destinations, yet still convenient for clients coming from anywhere in the metro area."

The Skinker Boulevard office sits:

Two blocks north of Forest Park and Forest Park Parkway

Four blocks south of the Delmar Loop

Adjacent to Washington University's campus

Conveniently accessible from major thoroughfares

Amenities include:

Dedicated computer workstations

Conference rooms for private meetings and presentations

Printing and business support resources

Smart TVs for presentations and training

High-speed connectivity

Comfortable meeting space and collaborative areas

On-site refreshment kiosk

To mark the opening, Platinum Realty will host a catered grand opening for members of the local real estate community on:

May 5, 2026 | 5:00–8:00 p.m. | 350 N. Skinker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130

The event will give area agents an opportunity to tour the space, connect with Platinum leadership and learn more about the brokerage's agent-first business model.

About Platinum Realty

Founded in 2005, Platinum Realty was conceived as a brokerage unlike any other – the name "Platinum" was chosen to reflect its quality and rarity. Designed by an agent for agents, Platinum Realty is a ten-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private U.S. company and is widely recognized by the media and real estate industry. It is a market share leader and one of the largest independent residential brokerages in the Midwest with over 2,500 agents in thirteen offices serving five states and seven major markets.

Media Contact:

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE Platinum Realty