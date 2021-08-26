Platinum Recording Artist Hurricane Chris Returns with Brand New Single "Keep Movin"

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 4 year hiatus to focus on family and start new business ventures, Billboard-charting and platinum hip hop recording artist Hurricane Chris is back with new music. Hurricane Chris' new hit single "Keep Movin", produced by DubMagic, is a fun signature bass record mixed with his signature sound and catchy lyrics that will definitely get you moving. "Keep Movin" is already picking up heavy momentum with the dance challenge #UpDownChallenge. "Keep Movin" is now available for streaming and download at all digital streaming platforms.

Hurricane Chris - "Keep Movin"

LISTEN "KEEP MOVIN" HERE:

Download: https://music.apple.com/us/album/keep-movin-single/1574069101

Stream: https://open.spotify.com/album/5Rzl67pEELDJC1VCtUxsF8

Hurricane Chris is known for classic hits like "A Bay Bay" which peaked at #7 on Billboard Hot 100,"The Hand Clap" which peaked at #18 on Billboard Hot Rap Tracks, "Halle Berry" which peaked at #7 on Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Songs," and more.

ABOUT HURRICANE CHRIS

Hurricane Chris, hailing from Shreveport, LA, is an artist that has made his stamp in the industry. Hurricane Chris' debut album, "51/50 Ratchet" was released in 2007, which contained the top-ten hit singles "A Bay Bay", "The Hand Clap", and "Playas Rock". The sound of the album was inspired by ratchet, a type of crunk rap music locally popular in Hurricane Chris' hometown of Shreveport. "51/50 Ratchet" debuted at number twenty-four on the US Billboard 200 chart garnering him 4 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Hurricane Chris' second studio album, "Unleashed" was released in 2009 and included the lead single "Halle Berry (She's Fine)", which peaked at #52 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #7 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and Hot Rap Tracks in the US. The second single "Headboard" featuring Mario and Plies, peaked #7 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop songs. "Unleashed" peaked at number 46 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and number 20 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums charts.

Over the years Hurricane Chris continued to release music. In 2017 he decided to take a break to focus on family and indulge in other business ventures such as dispensaries, investment properties, Airbnb, and a trucking company.

Hurricane Chris is back again and ready for the world to hear some new heat with his new single "Keep Moving". Hurricane Chris has always been a favorite artist to millions and his multiple billboard charting music and staying power is proof. No matter what obstacles may come his way, Hurricane Chris will always keep pushing through.

