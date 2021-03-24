Platinum Software Development Company and its co-founder Anton Dzyatkovsky are accepted into the Crypto Valley Association

ZURICH, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Software Development Company has become an official member of the Crypto Valley Association, based in Switzerland and recognised as one of the best ecosystems for crypto technologies.

The regular activity of the company has led to it becoming a member of the Crypto Valley Association,along with Anton Dzyatkovsky. Crypto Valley was initiated by Johann Gevers, a visionary thought leader and CEO of Monetas. Crypto Valley is building the world's leading ecosystem of blockchain and cryptographic technologies.

"It's a great honor for Platinum Engineers and a further responsibility committing to this respected label which signifies the best, Swiss-based ecosystem for crypto technologies and businesses! We will do our best to meet the high standards of the Crypto Valley Association," - states Anton Dzyatkovsky, the co-founder of Platinum Software Development Company.

About Platinum Software Development Company

Platinum's series of crypto products have earned plaudits from peers in the industry. There are 3 products made by Platinum's engineers that are ruled by a decentralized DAO - called "Q DAO".

Q DeFi Dashboard

A cross-chain aggregator (supporting popular chains like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana, Huobi ECO Chain, TRON and Ziliqa) that offers a dashboard with which liquidity providers can track their investments.

Q DeFi Rating

The creation of this profound and trusted ratings platform is one of the most important goals of the company. This platform offers audits and creates up-to-date ratings of projects in the DeFi sphere.

QDAO Crypto Custody

Created in cooperation with BitGo for institutional holders and family offices that want to store their crypto assets safely. All funds are kept by BitGo and are insured for $100,000,000.

Customers can create a DeFi dApp using RUST / SUBSTRATE or SOLIDITY / VYPER or launch a dAPP on Polkadot / Kusama, Ethereum, TRON or Binance Smart Chain.

Also, users can create their own NFT marketplace similar to Rarible / SuperRare / Opensea or build a swap protocol like Uniswap / Curve / PancakeSwap.

The Platinum Engineers are offering a free 1-hour consultation on DEFI App development to interested parties, here: https://platinum.fund/en

Subscribe now to Platinum Engineers blockchain insides: Twitter, Facebook, Telegram

SOURCE Platinum Software Development Company