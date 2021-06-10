PlatinumCode Announces Name Change to Caresfield

LAKEVILLE, Minn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresfield, LLC, a US-based manufacturer and distributor of healthcare consumable products such as labels, patient ID wristbands, and disposable phlebotomy tourniquets, announces that they have changed their name from IPC, LLC DBA PlatinumCode to Caresfield, LLC. The name change, which is effective immediately, conveys Caresfield's promise to provide healthcare facilities with the most responsive and humanized service in the industry.

"Since my father first founded this company over 30 years ago, we have remained dedicated to providing healthcare facilities not only with quality products, but with a care-driven experience that is not commonly found in suppliers today", said Marty Griffith, Chief Executive Officer. "This new brand is a more accurate reflection of the company's commitment to service, quality, and care; we are thrilled to be known as Caresfield as we continue on our path to be the most responsive and trusted supply chain partner for the healthcare industry."