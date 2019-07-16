PlatinumCode awarded Labels, Identification Bands and Related Products agreement with Premier

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, Inc. DBA PlatinumCode has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Labels, Identification Bands, and Related Products with Premier. Effective August 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Labels, Identification Bands, and Related Products, at their discretion. PlatinumCode was also awarded the Premier ASCEND contract for the same category and brings ASCEND members unique Label and Identification products at market-competitive pricing. PlatinumCode included their new tube labeling automation equipment, Kairos ID, in both agreements. This disruptive tube labeling technology will now be available, for the first time, to phlebotomy and lab teams that are members of Premier.

"Throughout our 30 year history we've had very few milestones as significant as our recent agreement with Premier," said Kacie Hilliard, Director of Corporate Accounts at PlatinumCode. "The dedication and expertise of Premier in improving the healthcare industry aligns perfectly with PlatinumCode's goal of creating better futures through safer healthcare."

PlatinumCode's labels, identification bands, and related products are used by thousands of facilities nationwide to identify and track patients, specimens, and medications. These products are critical for both the safety of patients and the efficient operation of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 164,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About PlatinumCode

PlatinumCode is a leading manufacturer of labels, identification bands, and related supplies for the healthcare industry. Manufacturing is done at the company headquarters in Minneapolis with regional distribution centers located throughout the country. Kairos ID is a growing division of PlatinumCode focused on making specimen collection safer and more efficient through tube labeling automation.

For more information about PlatinumCode, please visit www.platinumcode.us.

