PlatinumCode Awarded Supplier Agreement for Phlebotomy Tourniquets by Vizient

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, LLC DBA PlatinumCode announces they have been awarded a three-year agreement for Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. Effective March 1, 2020, Vizient members will have access to increased savings on phlebotomy tourniquets offered by PlatinumCode.

With this agreement, PlatinumCode will be the first manufacturer to offer tourniquets as part of Vizient's Pediatric Program, which will provide members with opportunities for added savings on pediatric and infant tourniquets. PlatinumCode will also be the supplier of Novaplus® tourniquets. Novaplus is Vizient's private-label program that offers cost savings on a wide range of high quality, high-demand supplies for Vizient members.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide our extensive line of tourniquets to Vizient members and admire the numerous ways that Vizient seeks to add value for their diverse membership and customer base," said Kacie Hilliard, Director of Outside Sales.

"In working with thousands of healthcare facilities nationwide over the past 30 years, we have made it our goal to provide solutions that increase patient safety and improve the patient experience. Single-use tourniquets help to reduce the risk of cross-infection and bright color options ensure that tourniquets stand out in monochrome healthcare environments to reduce leave-on accidents. Additionally, our specialty-sized tourniquets were designed for patients of all sizes to provide the right mechanical properties required for successful venipuncture. We are excited to officially be a Vizient-contracted supplier and offer these phlebotomy solutions along with added value opportunities through Novaplus and the Pediatric Program."

About PlatinumCode

PlatinumCode is a leading manufacturer of labels, tourniquets, and related supplies for the healthcare industry. PlatinumCode was the first company to launch brightly colored tourniquets to reduce leave-on accidents. Tourniquets are manufactured by PlatinumCode in Asia and PlatinumCode South America in Argentina on state-of-the-art, proprietary equipment. For more information about PlatinumCode, please visit www.platinumcode.us.

SOURCE PlatinumCode

Related Links

www.platinumcode.us

