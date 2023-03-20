Plative Launches Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consulting Practice to Expand Marketing Automation Offerings

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Plative announced the launch of its Salesforce Marketing Cloud consulting practice. Building on its expertise as a leading provider of Salesforce and Oracle NetSuite consulting in North America, Plative is now able to offer clients a full suite of marketing automation services on the Salesforce Marketing Cloud platform.

After making a series of strategic hires of certified and experienced Marketing Cloud consultants and leaders, Plative is well positioned to support customers that are new to Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and those that have adopted the platform but have yet to unlock the full value of the platform.

"We're excited to continue our expansion into new markets by announcing our increased investment in the world's most capable marketing technology," says Paulo Kaiser, CEO of Plative. "Our team of certified Salesforce Marketing Cloud consultants have extensive industry-specific experience in developing and implementing personalized data-driven marketing solutions that deliver impact for our customers. We're making the switch to Salesforce Marketing Cloud easier than ever."

Plative's Salesforce Marketing Cloud consulting practice advise on the following core platforms:

Marketing Cloud Engagement

Marketing Cloud Account Engagement

Marketing Cloud Personalization

Marketing Cloud Intelligence

Data Cloud

Plative's Salesforce Marketing Cloud consulting practice is actively delivering personalized outcomes for many active customers. For more information, visit https://connect.plative.com/top-marketing-cloud-consultants-at-plative.

About Plative: Plative is a global consulting firm that helps companies achieve their business objectives through cloud technology. With a focus on Salesforce and Oracle NetSuite, Plative delivers customized solutions that drive success for its customers. The company has offices in New York, NY; Toronto, Canada; Mumbai, India; and Manila, Philippines. Plative is a four-time honoree on Inc Magazine's fastest-growing firms list and has been recognized as one of Consulting Magazine's fastest-growing firms.

For more information or media inquiries, please reach out to Zack Tom ([email protected])

SOURCE Plative