Plato Systems to bolster its Spatial Intelligence platform for manufacturing productivity with NVIDIA Metropolis

Plato is thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA Metropolis to optimize global manufacturing operations with advanced AI

Plato Systems' operations digital twin platform creates a continuous digital replica of physical operations in industrial sites, and helps manufacturers by providing unique insights that can optimize productivity. This is made possible through Plato's zero-touch perception system that digitizes physical activities using sensor fusion between camera and mm-wave radar on the NVIDIA Jetson ™ platform for edge AI and robotics, and Plato's revolutionary Spatial Intelligence™ engine that uses AI to analyze the digitized operator-machine interactions for critical patterns. Plato also uses the NVIDIA DeepStream software development kit to build its streaming pipeline and NVIDIA TensorRT SDK to optimize inference performance.

NVIDIA Metropolis nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient. Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to use world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms, and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members can gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. The program also offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA to transform how global manufacturing companies optimize their operations using advanced digital twin technologies. We aim to harness the reach of NVIDIA Metropolis to help various industries across the globe be more productive, safe, and thereby more sustainable."

—Amin Arbabian, Plato Systems' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

About Plato Systems

Plato Systems is pioneering the use of spatial AI to boost capacity, productivity, and safety across physical operations, starting with manufacturing. Established as a spin-off out of Stanford in 2019, Plato has developed an operations digital twin that for the first time digitizes and analyzes complex operator-machine interactions. Insights generated within this operational observability platform provide the unprecedented capability to root cause complicated systemic operational issues rapidly and at scale, thereby taking Kaizen and compliance tracking into the age of AI. Multinational electronics manufacturers, semiconductor fabs, and EMS companies across US, Japan, and Mexico are actively using this innovative platform to increase capacity and productivity without new CapEx or labor costs.

www.plato.systems

