PlatON Announces the Community Acceptance Process for the Mainnet Launch: The Mainnet Pre-deployment Starts on April 25

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The privacy-preserving AI computing network PlatON officially announced the community acceptance process for its mainnet launch today. The first phase of the mainnet pre-deployment will be completed at 12:29 on April 25, followed by the final review and initial allocation of LAT inside the pre-deployed network in phases.

At 12:29 on April 29, PlatON will invite contributors of community members from all walks of life to accept and vote on the pre-deployed network. As of 12:29 on April 30, if voted through, the current pre-deployed network will officially become the PlatON mainnet under the consensus decision of the entire community.

Vote with NFT in the Community

As a privacy-preserving AI computing network with decentralization as its core feature, PlatON's mainnet will be released in strict accordance with a model led and promoted by the community, the most important part of which is community acceptance and voting for permission.

A community of contributors composed of nodes, developers, media, enthusiastic users, and investors will conduct full-scale acceptance of the network pre-deployed on April 25, and, after the acceptance, vote to determine whether to officially qualify the network as the PlatON mainnet.

The voting process will go on the PlatON meta-network Alaya. Each ballot is a separate NFT. Sending the NFT to the voting address will be deemed as a vote in favor of the current pre-deployed network to be the PlatON mainnet.

After the voting ends on April 30, the current pre-deployed network will become the PlatON mainnet if voted through. Then nodes can access the network as formal validators of PlatON, responsible for generating blocks. At the same time, all members of the community can transfer, delegate, receive rewards, and enjoy other functions on the mainnet.

If the mainnet is voted down, it needs to go through a new round of pre-deployment, community acceptance and voting at a later date.

Network Pre-deployment

After two and a half years of iterative R&D, eight-month technical testing of the testnest of Baley's World, six-month business verification of the Alaya meta-network, and three rounds of internal exercises and tuning, PlatON is fully prepared for the official launch of the mainnet on all fronts such as technology, operation, maintenance, and services.

At 12:29 on April 25, the pre-deployed network of the PlatON mainnet will go online with the support of foundation nodes and start to generate blocks. The foundation nodes are seed nodes supported by the LatticeX Foundation. They will generate blocks when the network is launched, yet without receiving any rewards.

When the pre-deployed network is launched, ATON, PlatON's mobile wallet client, and PlatScan, a blockchain explorer, will be released simultaneously. The two platforms will provide all community members with access to the pre-deployed network.

On April 25, the NFT contract for community voting will be deployed on Alaya.

On April 25, a new version of PlatON's official website will be launched at the same time as the pre-deployment network generates blocks.

From April 26 to April 27, the final internal audit and acceptance of the pre-deployed network will be conducted to ensure that everything, from the underlying layer to the peripheral tools, is technically qualified for the launch.

On April 28, the initial allocation of LAT will be completed, and community contributors can also start comprehensive acceptance of the pre-deployed network that has been fully prepared.

On April 28, NFTs for voting will be sent to the Alaya wallet address of each community contributor.

At 12:29 on April 29, community contributors will start voting on the pre-deployed network. A vote is deemed an affirmative vote, and a waiver is deemed a negative vote. The voting lasts for 24 hours.

At 12:29 on April 30, the current pre-deployed network will be officially launched as the PlatON mainnet if voted through; if the mainnet is voted down, it needs to go through a new round of pre-deployment, community acceptance and voting at a later date.

12:29 PM—The Origin of the Launch Time

7.29/12.29

The core mission of PlatON is to explore the way humans survive in the digital space. Based on the evolution of privacy-preserving AI and the distributed economy, PlatON has successively offered multiple possibilities of humans poetically living in the "land" of the digital space.

In this sense, PlatON can be traced back to Plato's "The Republic"—the blueprint of human order constructed by The Republic. The most important figure in this book is "729", which represents a possible structure of a good ruling model.

4/25

April 25 is the birthday of Wolfgang E. Pauli, a well-known theoretical physicist and one of the pioneers of quantum mechanics research. He successfully predicted neutrinos and gave a guess about the exact structural constant of the universe, which was about 0.00729 and was approximately valued at 1/137.

In response to the commitment and historical origins, we choose 7:29 Athens time on April 25, which is 12:29 Singapore time, as a key time point to formally start all the important processes, as a salute to the great fathers and pioneers who led the development of science and technology.

4/30

On April 30, 1777, Gauss, the "Prince of Mathematics", was born. Besides being frequently mentioned in mathematics stories for children, this legendary figure also invented the first telegraph machine in the world, and even introduced the lattice theory around 1840. His great discoveries those days have laid a foundation for today's lattice codes and the corresponding theoretical and practical explorations. That also constitutes the original intention of the LatticeX Foundation, which is to build grid-based cyberspace in the future.

More interestingly, on the same day in 1492, Christopher Columbus obtained an expedition commission issued by Queen Isabella I of Spain. We also believe that 529 years later, under the strict acceptance of community members and decentralized voting, PlatON will eventually win the consensus from the entire community to launch the mainnet safely and stably, embarking on a new journey of the privacy-preserving AI computing network.

About PlatON

PlatON was initiated and promoted by the LatticeX Foundation. Based on the basic properties of the blockchain and supported by a privacy-preserving computing network, PlatON provides the next-generation Internet basic protocol featuring "computing interoperability". It builds a computing system jointly assembled by cryptographic algorithms such as verifiable computing, secure multi-party computing, zero-knowledge proof, homomorphic encryption, and blockchain technology to provide public infrastructure under an open-source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers as well as various institutions, communities and individuals with computing needs.

