PlatON Mainnet Is Officially Released Today

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 12:29 on April 30, 2021, Singapore time, PlatON, a privacy-preserving AI network, has received 731 votes among a total of 907 for its mainnet launch, and gained permission from the community with a support rate of 80 .60%. According to the PlatON mainnet release process, the current pre-deployed network has officially become the mainnet since the support rate already exceeds 50%.

For the sake of decentralization, to make all nodes validators at the same time, the PlatON network will officially open access to the mainnet for all nodes synchronously only after making sure they have installed and deployed the nodes and have been well aware of the operation mechanism of the nodes.

Process of the decentralized launch

After two and a half years of iterative R&D, eight-month technical testing of the testnest of Baley's World, six-month business verification of the Alaya meta-network, and three rounds of internal exercises and tuning, PlatON is fully prepared for the official launch of the mainnet on all fronts such as technology, operation, maintenance, and services.

On April 25, the LatticeX Foundation, as the initiator and promoter of PlatON, launched a decentralized mainnet release process led and promoted by the community. The most important part is the review and acceptance of the pre-deployed network by the community as well as voting as a permit for the official launch of the PlatON mainnet.

As of the deadline of voting on April 30, the community voting system has received a total of 731 NFT votes in favor of the current pre-deployed network as the PlatON mainnet, with a support rate of 80 .60%.

Next stage: Pre-deployment of nodes

The PlatON mainnet has been officially released after obtaining permission from the community. Users can transfer assets on the network to verify the validity of the private key corresponding to their wallet address and the transfer function of their ATON wallet.

At the same time, as the supporter of the normal operation of the PlatON mainnet, the node partners will also be able to install the node software and access the PlatON mainnet for pre-deployment and debugging after the official launch, to get themselves technically prepared to be validators of PlatON.

It may take some time for new node partners to get familiar with the technical operations involved in the installation of PlatON nodes.

Therefore, the PlatON network will officially open access to the mainnet for all nodes synchronously only after ensuring all node partners have installed and deployed the nodes and have been well aware of the operation mechanism of the nodes and multiple key links including the node status checking, custody of public and private keys, node information setting, reward distribution setting, and the initiation and revocation of staking. At that time, all nodes will be able to become PlatON validators and generate blocks on the PlatON network.

As is written in PlatON's genesis block, "We shall always keep to the upper road and practice justice with prudence in every way." Plato's motto for later generations will also be inscribed on the PlatON network from the official launch of its mainnet, guiding generations of PlatON followers to jointly shape a new digital era.

