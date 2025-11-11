PLATOON CELEBRATES SIX NOMINATIONS FOR THE 68th GRAMMY® AWARDS, MARKING A MILESTONE YEAR FOR ITS GROWING CLASSICAL ROSTER

This year's nominations highlight Platoon's growing influence within the Classical world, solidifying its position as a forward-thinking leader in the genre.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple-owned Platoon label is an industry leader in identifying groundbreaking talent, providing artists with innovative tools and services to build their careers and reach new audiences. The pioneering label has expanded its classical roster in recent years, positioning themselves as a key market player with true creative vision.

This momentum continues with a record-breaking six nominations at the 68th GRAMMY® Awards, reflecting the exceptional talent of the Classical artists Platoon has proudly supported.

GRAMMY nominated albums

The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel received three nominations for Gabriela Ortiz's Yanga. Ortiz writes some of the most intense and colourful music of our time, and this new album includes the composer's new cello concerto Dzonot - commissioned by the LA Phil, and written for cellist Alisa Weilerstein. Yanga was nominated in the categories of Best Choral Performance, Best Classical Compendium and Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Dzonot. Producer Dmitriy Lipay has also been recognized in the Producer of the Year – Classical category, for his work on both Yanga and on Odyssey from Gustavo Dudamel & Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela.

Gustavo Dudamel and his Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela also received a nomination in the Best Orchestral Performance category, for their electrifying rendition of Ravel's Boléro, the first GRAMMY® Award nomination for this acclaimed ensemble.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale and violinist Anne Akiko Meyers received a nomination for Best Choral Performance for Billy Childs's In The Arms of the Beloved, and Huang Ruo's An American Soldier from American Composers Orchestra and Carolyn Kuan, with libretto by David Henry Hwang, was nominated for Best Opera Recording.

Katie Ferguson, Head of Platoon Classical, says: "These nominations underscore the depth and innovation within Platoon's classical roster and reflect the ongoing commitment to supporting the composers and artists who are shaping the future of the genre. We're proud to see such visionary work recognized by the Recording Academy — a testament to the creative collaborations that continue to define Platoon's approach to the classical space."

Best Classical Compendium

ORTIZ: YANGA

Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Alisa Weilerstein, Los Angeles Master Chorale, Tambuco Percussion Ensemble

https://platoon.lnk.to/OrtizYanga

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

ORTIZ: DZONOT

Alisa Weilerstein, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel

https://platoon.lnk.to/OrtizYanga

Best Choral Performance

ORTIZ: YANGA

Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel

https://platoon.lnk.to/OrtizYanga

Best Orchestral Performance

RAVEL: BOLÉRO

Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela

https://platoon.lnk.to/bolero2025

Best Opera Recording

HUANG RUO: AN AMERICAN SOLDIER

American Composers Orchestra, Huang Ruo, David Henry Hwang, Carolyn Kuan, Brian Vu, Nina Yoshida Nelsen, Hannah Cho and Alex DeSocio

https://platoon.lnk.to/anamericansoldier

Best Choral Performance

BILLY CHILDS: IN THE ARMS OF THE BELOVED

Los Angeles Master Chorale, Anne Akiko Meyers

https://platoon.lnk.to/AAMbeloved

ABOUT PLATOON

The multi-award and GRAMMY® winning label Platoon was acquired by Apple in 2018. The boutique artist services company identifies groundbreaking talent from around the world, while providing invaluable and innovative tools and services to build their careers and reach new fans. Platoon landed its first success shortly after its inception when it signed the then-unknown Billie Eilish, laying the groundwork for her ascent to global stardom, alongside other household names such as Mr Eazi and Victoria Monét. Current signings include Saint Harison, RZA, Khaid, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Dalia Stasevska, and more.

