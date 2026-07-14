Sustainable resale store helps teens put first-day looks to the test

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plato's Closet, a leading resale destination for teens and young adults, is raising awareness about the positive impact of feel-good fashion associated with the first day of school for teens. The brand's "Find the Fit that Fits You" campaign spotlights the pressure teens can feel heading into the first day of school and the confidence that can come from finding a look that feels like them. The new initiative is an invitation to teens to try on clothing in a physical store to curate an outfit that feels authentic. The campaign launches as resale continues to gain momentum with shoppers. According to a recent Bank of America report, visits to thrift stores have increased more than 25% since late 2022, reinforcing the relevance of Plato's Closet's buy-and-sell model during the back-to-school season.

Plato’s Closet launches ‘Find the Fit that Fits You’ back-to-school campaign with hidden in-store simulator to build student confidence. Speed Speed Plato’s Closet, a leading resale destination for teens and young adults, is raising awareness about the positive impact of feel-good fashion associated with the first day of school for teens.

"Back to school is a time when teens are thinking about how they want to show up, and feeling confident in their own style is a big part of that," said Lisa Hake, chief marketing officer at Winmark, parent company of Plato's Closet. "Plato's Closet gives them an affordable way to experiment with trends, discover what feels like them and feel empowered walking into the new school year."

To bring the campaign to life, Plato's Closet built a hidden back-to-school simulator inside one of its stores, transforming a standard shopping experience into a bustling, school hallway-style moment where teens could put their first-day outfits to the test. The experience captured real, unfiltered reactions as students stepped into the moment, showing how finding a look that feels true to them can help build confidence heading into the new school year.

The back-to-school video from Plato's Closet depicts the emotional tension between the students' desire to stand out and the pressure to fit in on the first day of school. The campaign is supported by a significant multi-platform media push spanning CTV, OLV, digital and social, as well as custom content from creator Sophie Silva, whose fashion and lifestyle videos align with the brand's focus on self-expression and back-to-school style.

With more than 525 franchise locations across the United States and Canada, Plato's Closet provides an alternative to online shopping and high-priced retailers with an ever-changing assortment of gently used, in-style clothing from popular teen and young-adult brands. Shoppers can browse in store, try on different looks, mix trends and discover one-of-a-kind finds to customize their wardrobes and express their personal style. In addition to shopping for affordable, in-style looks, teens and families can sell gently used clothes they no longer wear and get cash on the spot, helping fund a back-to-school refresh.

Watch the video and find the nearest Plato's Closet at platoscloset.com/findyourfit.

About Plato's Closet and Winmark Corporation

Plato's Closet® leads the nation in the buying and selling of gently used, in-style apparel, shoes and accessories. With more than 525 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Plato's Closet offers a fun, affordable and sustainable way to shop and sell. Plato's Closet is franchised by Winmark – the Resale Company® (Nasdaq: WINA), which also franchises Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. As of March 2026, there were 1,383 Winmark franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. For more information, visit platoscloset.com and winmarkcorporation.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann, APR

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423.494.3673

SOURCE Plato's Closet