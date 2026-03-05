Platov.co Expands Cross-Border Cryptocurrency Exchange Service with Support for New Fiat Currencies and Payment Providers

Platform adds Turkish Lira, Moldovan Leu, and Kazakh Tenge to strengthen access for CIS and Eurasian markets

ALBANY, N.Y., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Platov.co, a cross-border cryptocurrency exchange platform serving markets across the CIS region and beyond, today announced the expansion of its fiat currency and payment provider network. The platform now supports Turkish Lira (TRY), Moldovan Leu (MDL), and Kazakh Tenge (KZT), alongside major international payment providers, enhancing access for users across Turkey, Moldova, and Kazakhstan.

STRATEGIC MARKET EXPANSION

The new currency support addresses growing demand for crypto-to-fiat exchange services in underserved markets where traditional banking infrastructure limits access to digital assets. Users in Turkey, Moldova, and Kazakhstan can now exchange cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and over 40 other digital assets—directly for their local currencies through Platov's automated exchange platform. The expansion also includes integration with major international payment providers to streamline cross-border transactions.

"Expanding access to emerging markets in the CIS region and Eurasia is central to our mission. By supporting local fiat currencies and trusted payment methods, we're removing barriers that prevent millions from participating in the digital economy."

— Sam Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Platov.co

ABOUT THE PLATFORM

Platov.co operates as a non-custodial exchange service, processing crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions across more than 40 digital assets and 15 fiat currencies. The platform implements advanced AML/KYC verification protocols to ensure secure and compliant transactions. With support for Russian banks, European payment systems, and now expanded CIS coverage, Platov serves users seeking reliable access to cryptocurrency markets in regions with limited traditional exchange infrastructure.

ABOUT PLATOV.CO

Platov.co is a cross-border cryptocurrency exchange platform providing secure and efficient crypto-to-fiat conversion services. The platform supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and 15 fiat currencies, with integrated compliance tools including AML monitoring and identity verification. Platov serves markets across the CIS region, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at platov.co.

Contact: Platov PR Team | (518) 555-0199 | [email protected] | platov.co

SOURCE Platov.co