Platt College Anaheim to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Associate Degree Program

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platt College Anaheim today announced that the college will offer an Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) associate degree program. The college's first cohort will commence on June 30, 2020.

The 20-month program will prepare students to work in collaboration with and under the supervision of an Occupational Therapist to enable clients of all ages to live fuller lives by helping them promote better health and preventing (or living better with) injury, illness or disability. The Occupational Therapy Assistant supports patient assessments, implements intervention plans, and documents care; and may work in a variety of settings including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, public schools, early intervention programs, hospice, home healthcare, and private practice clinics.

To further support student learning, additional certifications will also be offered to OTA students (at no additional cost) in such specialties as:

Autism Certification

Ergonomics Assessment Specialist Certification

"Given our rapidly aging population, increased longevity, the changing world of work, and a renewed focus on quality-of-life issues, it's no wonder that Occupational Therapy Assistants are in demand," stated Brad Janis, president, Platt College Anaheim.

Platt College Anaheim's OTA program graduates will be required to sit for the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT) certification examination. All states require licensure in order to practice, with state licensure typically based on the results of the NBCOT certification examination.

The number of students admitted to each cohort is limited. Enrollment is now open at www.plattcollege.edu/OTA for classes starting June 30, 2020. For questions regarding Platt College Anaheim's Occupational Therapy Assistant program, please contact Andy Gulati, director of admissions at agulati@plattcollege.edu or phone (714) 333-9606.

About Platt College Los Angeles, LLC

Founded in 1985, Platt College Los Angeles, LLC serves students in Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire with campus locations in Alhambra, Ontario, Riverside and Anaheim. With such in-demand programs as Veterinary Technology, Nurse Assistant and Diagnostic Medical Sonography (Sonography), Platt College Los Angeles, LLC offers associate and bachelor's degree programs in the legal, business, medical, information technology, and graphic design fields. Platt College Los Angeles, LLC is accredited by Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a private, non-profit, independent accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of Education, dedicated to ensuring a quality education for more than 150,000 students who annually pursue career education at over 650 accredited institutions. In 2019, the college's Anaheim location was recognized as a "School of Distinction" and its Riverside location was recognized as a "School of Excellence" by ACCSC. To learn more, please visit www.plattcollege.edu .

A primary goal of Platt College is to assist all graduates in their job search in the field for which they have been trained. The school maintains an active career services department to assist graduates as well as current students seeking part-time or full-time jobs while attending school. However, the school cannot guarantee employment.

For Occupational Therapy Assistant employment data, please see the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Occupational Therapy Assistants and Aides, on the internet at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/occupational-therapy-assistants-and-aides.htm

