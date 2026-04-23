Platt College Marks Grand Opening of Relocated Ontario Campus, Strengthening Career-Focused Learning

ONTARIO, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 40 years of experience delivering career-focused education, Platt College celebrated the grand opening of its newly relocated Ontario, California campus on April 16, 2026. The relocation reflects Platt College's continued focus on enhancing the student learning environment and supporting career-focused education.

"We're excited about what this new campus means for our students and our team," said Josh Zuckerwise, Chief Executive Officer of Platt College. "This move reflects our long-standing commitment to the Ontario community, and with enhanced labs and upgraded learning spaces, we're better equipped to support hands-on training and continue delivering career-focused education."

Held in partnership with the City of Ontario and the Greater Ontario Business Council, the ribbon cutting ceremony brought together city officials, community leaders, and local partners to commemorate the milestone. Attendees included representatives from local Assemblymember offices, the Ontario Reign, and the Ontario Tower Buzzers.

Located at 3110 East Guasti Road in Ontario, California, the new campus features upgraded classrooms, hands-on training labs, and expanded student support spaces designed to better reflect how students learn and train for today's workforce, while creating a more engaging and supportive day-to-day learning environment.

"What makes this campus special is the consistency of our faculty and the relationships we've built within the community over time," said Martin Jiunta, Campus President of Platt College Ontario. "This relocation allows us to build on that foundation with a more engaging learning environment that supports how students develop the skills and experience needed to pursue opportunities in their field."

This relocation reflects Platt College's continued focus in enhancing the student experience while strengthening its connection to the local Ontario community. By aligning upgraded facilities with hands-on training and long-standing employer relationships, the campus is positioned to better support students as they prepare for opportunities in growing industries across the Inland Empire region.

"Platt College has been an important part of the Greater Ontario business community for decades," said Peggi Hazlett, CEO of the Greater Ontario Business Council. "This new campus not only enhances educational opportunities, but also strengthens workforce development in our region. We are excited to continue partnering with Platt College as they grow their impact in Ontario."

The ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by a student appreciation event featuring food, entertainment, and activities celebrating the campus community.

Platt College continues to play a key role in preparing students across Southern California for opportunities in growing industries, with a strong emphasis on hands-on training, industry-relevant skills, and student support.

About Platt College

Platt College has been dedicated to providing hands-on, career-focused education in Southern California for more than 40 years. With campuses in Alhambra, Anaheim, Ontario, and Riverside, as well as online learning opportunities, Platt offers associate's and bachelor's degree programs across a range of in-demand fields, including:

Medical Sciences – Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Vocational Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Medical Assisting, Medical Administrative Specialist, Occupational Therapy, Veterinary Technology, and Healthcare Administration

– Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Vocational Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Medical Assisting, Medical Administrative Specialist, Occupational Therapy, Veterinary Technology, and Healthcare Administration Technology – Information Technology and Cybersecurity

– Information Technology and Cybersecurity Business and Legal – Business Management and Criminal Justice

– Business Management and Criminal Justice Design – Graphic Design and Visual Communication

Platt College provides career-focused education that transforms lives by equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and support needed to pursue opportunities in their chosen fields and contribute to their communities, with a strong emphasis on hands-on training and industry-relevant skills.

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SOURCE Platt College Los Angeles, LLC